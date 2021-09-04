New Union Depository Contract in GTA Online is an easy $500K+ this week thanks to 2x rewards

GTA Online's latest update has introduced the Union Depository Contract, a new Robbery Contract that can give players $500K+ easily.

Rockstar Games has decided to make all Robbery Contracts give the player 2x cash and RP rewards to celebrate this new update. The Union Depository Contract counts as a Robbery Contract, hence it provides these same bonuses. This new contract was released on September 2, 2021.

It involves the player breaking into the Union Depository, and it's also the only contract that normally gives the player more than $200K. As it's a 2x bonus week, GTA Online players have the potential to earn well over $500K. The Union Depository Contract will also give the player $75,000 if they complete it as the leader (for the first time only).

GTA Online's New Union Depository Contract can give players over $500K due to 2x rewards for this week

An example of a GTA Online player's pay with this contract (Image via GTA Online Reddit)

GTA Online players will receive a higher payday if they play with more players. In the example above, the player played with two other friends and got that amount. Solo players have reported earning over $500K with the Union Depository Contract.

If GTA Online players don't see this contract, they should accept another from KDJ and cancel it to see if they'll get the option now. They should also keep in mind that the Union Depository Contract is one of the more difficult missions in the game.

Efficient players should prioritize headshotting the hordes of enemies and have plenty of snacks and armor to minimize their deaths. Otherwise, they'll likely lose out on some of the payouts. The 2x bonus for this week does apply to this reward.

The Union Depository Contract

GTA Online players can accept this contract by going to their Job Board in their Auto Shop.

There are two preparation missions to this Robbery Contract, making it a mini heist of all sorts. Unlike most heists, GTA Online players can do this contract solo, and they're still able to earn over $500K.

However, earning over $500K is only possible if the player is optimal. Inefficient gameplay will give the player a less impressive payout, which would make this Robbery Contract less appealing for those types of players.

The first preparation mission involves the player acquiring an elevator key, while the second has the player receive the vault code.

Some tips on the Union Depository Contract

The preparation missions shouldn't give players too much trouble. Players should stash their car in the eastern hiding place on the first mission, as it will be beneficial for the finale.

Having armor is exceptionally helpful in the finale, as there is an abundance of enemies to kill. These enemies are accurate and have good weaponry, so GTA Online players should take caution as they progress through the level.

If GTA Online players hid the car in the advised location, then they can easily access it when they leave the Union Depository. Otherwise, the rest of the Union Depository Contract is straightforward.

Edited by Ashish Yadav