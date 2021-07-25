All 6 contract mission payouts from GTA Online's 'Los Santos Tuners' update detailed

GTA Online's latest major update, 'Los Santos Tuners', has lived up to the hype and matches the standard set by last year's Cayo Perico update. Featuring brand new cars, missions, properties, and progression, the Los Santos Tuners update has it all, including some of the most fun missions to be added to the game.

These new contract missions are unique and payout handsomely for players looking to mix things up between heists. Here are all six contract missions added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update and how much they pay.

Everything players need to know about GTA Online's Contract Missions

Contract Missions are not available by default, and players must purchase an Auto Shop first to gain access to them. Once purchased, players must access the Job Board in the Auto Shop to initiate Contract Missions.

Contract Missions are handed to players by KDJ and Sessanta and payout anywhere between GTA $160-185k on average. The missions are set up to be multi-part robberies. Here's a list of all six contract missions:

The Superdollar Deal: Players must ambush a military convoy to smash and grab their printing plates. Payout is roughly $185,000. The Bank Contract: For this job, players must successfully hit every Fleeca Bank branch in all of San Andreas. The total payment for the mission is around $178,000. The ECU Job: GTA's love affair with trains never stops, and this mission takes it further where players must steal ECU's from a moving freight train. Around $172,000 can be expected from this mission. The Prison Contract: A departure from other robbery-based missions, this mission tasks players with rescuing a target while taking out others. Players can expect around GTA $175,000 for this mission. The Agency Deal: This mission tasks players with robbing a secret recipe from the IAA. The average profit for this mission is around $182,000. The Data Contract: Players are tasked with stealing secret files from Merryweather while protecting Avi Schwartzman. At an average payout of about GTA $170,000, the Data Contract is one of the least lucrative contract missions.

