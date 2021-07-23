Robbery Contracts in GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: All you need to know

The Los Santos Tuners update adds much-needed car content to GTA Online, focusing primarily on underground racing. There are several new heist-like missions to complete in this update, adding more to the game than just racing.

Some of the new features in this update include the Auto Shop, the LS Car Meet, and the new cars and races. Buying the Auto Shop grants access to two different types of missions to players.

This includes the Exotic Exports list, a bunch of cars that gamers need to steal and deliver. The other is the new Contracts, a set of six multi-part robbery missions where GTA Online users can make some decent money and witness some fast-paced action.

GTA Online Tuners: What are the Contract missions and how to start them?

After purchasing the Auto Shop in GTA Online, players get access to the Contract missions. These can be started by going to the Job Board and selecting them.

They are multi-part robbery missions involving a setup phase and a finale, much like the actual heists. Here are the six Contracts that gamers can attempt in GTA Online:

The Superdollar Deal: Players are tasked with ambushing a military convoy and steal their printing plates. The total money earned is $185,000, making it the highest paying Contract mission in GTA Online. The Bank Contract: Users have to rob all six of the accessible Fleeca Banks in San Andreas. The total payment earned from this mission is around $178,000. The ECU Job: An over-the-top mission where gamers have to jump onto a moving freight train and steal ECUs. It is possible to get away with around $172,000 in this mission. The Prison Contract: Unlike other missions, this one involves assassinating some targets inside a prison while rescuing another prisoner. The money earned amounts to $175,000 for GTA Online players. The Agency Deal: This mission requires infiltrating an IAA facility and taking back a stolen drug recipe. The total profit from this mission amounts to $182,000. The Data Contract: This is another infiltration mission, and this time, players need to steal secret files from Merryweather. With a reward of $170,000, this is the least paying Contract mission in GTA Online.

