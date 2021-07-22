What are Exotic Exports vehicles in the GTA Online Tuners update? All you need to know

The Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online has revived car culture in the game. Players can also access a host of new missions, including the Exotic Exports stealing missions.

The update brings the LS Car Meet, a gathering place for fellow car enthusiasts to race and mod their cars. There are also new cars, races, modifications, and more. GTA Online players have been quite satisfied with all of the new content that this update brings.

There is also a new type of purchasable property included with this update. It allows access to all-new Contract missions and also a new list of vehicles to steal. This guide contains everything players need to know about this list, called Exotic Exports, in-game.

GTA Online Tuners update: Exotic Exports vehicles list

What is the Exotic Exports list?

After purchasing an Auto Shop in GTA Online, players can find a blackboard on the top floor with a list of vehicles. Players have to find and steal these vehicles, and then deliver them to Sessanta's partner at the docks.

GTA veterans are quite used to such missions, as every GTA game starting with the 3D Universe had similar missions. Here is the blackboard with the list of car names:

Exotic Exports list (Image via kigeru9, Reddit) Locations of all the (

Like most car-stealing missions from earlier games, the locations of the vehicles are never mentioned. Players have to scour the game map to find most of them. Some of these cars, however, are never driven by NPCs and are instead found in certain locations.

Whenever one of these cars is parked nearby, the minimap will indicate them in the form of a blue blip. Thus, players cannot afford to drive nonchalantly if they wish to complete this list in GTA Online. This is how it will appear on the map:

The Exotic Export cars will show up as a blue blip in GTA Online (Image via XarH, Reddit)

Here is a map with the locations of all the cars (The cars may or may not spawn at these locations):

The locations of all the Exotic Exports cars (Image via MarsBF, Reddit)

After successfully getting a vehicle, players have to take it to a marker at the docks for a $20,000 reward per car. Delivering all 10 cars will get the player a total of $200,000 and also increase their rank in the new Reputation progression system.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod