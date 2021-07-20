LS Car Meet in GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: Everything you need to know

For all the car enthusiasts out there, the Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online has a lot to offer. Featuring new collectibles, events and a fresh progression system, the GTA Online summer 2021 has it all, with one killer feature that stands above the rest, the LS Car Meet. Designed as a safe haven for car enthusiasts to congregate, the LS Car Meet is the best thing to happen to Los Santos since the addition of the Diamond Casino.

GTA Online's newest hub, the Los Santos Car Meet: Everything players need to know

Safety

Present in a warehouse in Cypress Flats, the Los Santos Car Meet is a no-nonsense spot for car enthusiasts to meet up free of griefers and law enforcement. No weapons are allowed inside. Players bring their pristine whips to show off without fear of destruction.

Membership and features

Purchasing the LS Car Meet membership will unlock this week's Prize Ride to players (Image via Rockstar Games)

For GTA $50,000, players can purchase a membership at the LS Car Meet from Mimi that unlocks multiple doors for them in terms of content. These include, but are not limited to:

Access to a test track that can be used to drive around freely.

Access to new Prize Ride challenges, which on completion, will award players with a free car from time to time.

A new hostile takeover system, in which players can decide the interior style of the meet-up area for a fee of $50,000.

A new progression system based on reputation, making it a fresh experience ladder to climb for tenured players

Optional access to a merchandise shop and modding area for customizing cars.

The Auto Shop and related missions

The Auto Shop unlocks some of the most exciting contact missions to hit GTA Online in a while. Provided to the player by Moodymann in the Auto Shop, players get access to high octance robberies and getaways that can be done solo or with a squad. Multi-part robberies across the Union Depository, Fleeca, the IAA and more are planned as well.

There are five auto shops available for purchase:

La Mesa Auto Shop - $1,920,000 Burton Auto Shop - $1,830,000 Rancho Auto Shop - $1,750,000 Strawberry Auto Shop - $1,705,000 Mission Row Auto Shop - $1,670,000

