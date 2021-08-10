GTA Online Redditor learns the value of patience the hard way

A hilarious video has surfaced on the GTA Online subreddit. A Redditor shows how his friend makes a hasty decision and later regrets it.

GTA Online is a sandbox open-world game with limitless possibilities. Players frequently find themselves in amusing situations in the game, especially when playing with friends.

Much like in real life, being patient can be extremely rewarding in the game. Patience is critical when it comes to expecting profits from businesses or leveling up in RP.

Keep reading to find out how a Redditor demonstrated the virtues of patience in GTA Online:

GTA Online: Redditor's friend learns a valuable lesson in patience

A GTA Redditor going by the username Ill-Brush-3822 posted a video on r/gtaonline that demonstrates a funny situation. Two players on a Seashark freefall over Vespucci Beach.

The OP's (original poster) friend decides to jump out mid-air, probably expecting them to die anyway. Meanwhile, the OP holds on to the jetski (Seashark) and drops at a faster rate than his friend.

He hits the ground and gets thrown out of the jetski but manages to survive with minimal damage. His friend, however, wasn't that lucky. He fell to his death almost immediately as the OP started getting up.

Here's how the events went down:

OP falls with his jetbike and gets thrown off to the ground (Image via Ill-Brush-3822, Reddit)

The moment of absolute hilarity:

OP starts getting up when his friend drops down (Image via Ill-Brush-3822, Reddit)

The post got over 3.3k upvotes on the subreddit, and many Redditors thought it was the funniest post ever made. The comments on the post indicated their amusement:

(Image via r/gtaonline, Reddit)

However, this led to an altogether different discussion. Redditors on the post began debating the scientific implications of the fall. Many were convinced that different objects fall at different speeds, while others refuted these claims.

This led to a long-drawn-out debate that deviated completely from the original topic.

The fact that a GTA Online video can spark physics debates demonstrates how good game physics is. Even though GTA 5 has an inferior physics system compared to GTA 4, it is still more realistic than most video games.

There are many mods that bring back GTA 4's Euphoria physics to GTA 5. However, this won't work in GTA Online since it doesn't run with mods enabled.

This video proves that GTA Online continues to entertain players even after so many years. Players can still play the game to enjoy the latest content updates and its open-ended gameplay.

Edited by Gautham Balaji