Top 5 GTA 5 mods to enhance gameplay and graphics in August 2021 

Ever since the release of GTA 5 on PC, modders have been churning out new mods everyday which improve the quality of the base game.

These mods can range from simple texture replacements to changing the physics of the game world.

This list will feature some of the best gameplay and graphics enhancement mods available to players in August 2021.

Best GTA gameplay and graphics mods in August 2021

1) VisualV

VisualV is one of the most popular graphics mods for GTA 5 out there.

The mod completely upgrades weather effects, color corrects the game world and upgrades textures for all interiors.

It also goes the extra mile to increase draw distance and fixes rendering code to implement all of these upgrades while maintaining solid performance.

Download the mod here.

2) Realistic Driving

The realistic driving mod changes the driving physics in GTA 5, making it as realistic as possible.

All cars in the game have downforce, realistic turning, sensitive drifting, realistic acceleration etc. Using this mod definitely has a learning curve but once learned, it significantly improves the driving experience in GTA 5.

This mod is great for car enthusiasts who feel that driving isn't hard enough.

Download the mod here.

3) Insane Rain

The weather effects in GTA 5 are really great as it is, but the insane rain mod takes it to a whole another level.

The mod makes rain look realistic along with creating puddles and drops on the screen to further the effect.

This mod depends heavily on ray tracing so players should make sure that their PC's can handle this mod before installing.

Download the mod here.

4) Realistic blood

Realistic blood and injuries on NPC's (image via GTA5mods.com)

GTA 5 is a very violent game, so it comes as no surprise that modders have found a way to make it even more graphic.

The realistic blood mod makes blood splatter in the game more realistic with NPC's forming pools of blood with accurate bullet holes in their bodies. The blood splatter is similar to Ghost of Tsushima.

On top of that, the mod also adds injuries on NPC's from hand to hand combat.

Download the mod here.

5) Read Dead Redemption physics

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the first Rockstar title to use the Euphoria engine for rag doll physics.

This mod adds the same rag doll physics in GTA 5 greatly improving the shoot-outs in the game.

Shoot-outs were one of the best things about Red Dead Redemption 2 because of the Euphoria engine.

Download the mod here.

