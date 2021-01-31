Now and then, players come across a hilariously expensive item in GTA Online and question whether the weapon or vehicle is indeed worth it. The hilariously named Up-n-Atomizer is one such exorbitantly priced weapon in GTA Online, and perhaps one that players should ideally have once they've made it big.

However, the key thing to remember here is that the weapon should be reserved for much later in the game. Beginners and other players on the come-up should ideally be focusing on less expensive weapons that serve far more purpose than the Up-n-Atomizer.

For all intents and purposes, the Up-n-Atomizer is one of the most hilariously overpowered weapons in GTA Online, and that is precisely why the players love it. In the words of comedian Ricky Gervais, "Once you've paved your way, the point is to laugh." This is exactly why one should own the gun in GTA Online.

Why players should own an Up-n-Atomizer in GTA Online

"Republican Space Ranger Special, fresh from the galactic war on socialism: no ammo, no mag, just one brutal energy pulse after another."

―Ammu-Nation and Social Club description

The first thing that jumps out of the page when looking at the gun is its somewhat retro-futuristic design and an almost cartoon-like quality. When the players pull the trigger for the first time, they are hit with an energy blast's most satisfying sound destroying everything upon impact.

Essentially, the Up-n-Atomizer is a blaster in GTA Online akin to the ones players might have seen in Star Wars and other space operas. However, instead of its energy blasts being used as bullets, the blast will explode upon impact, causing vehicles and planes to take a massive hit.

Most times in GTA Online, if a player is hit with the gun's blast, it is a one-shot kill, or send the enemy flying through the air, giving enough time for another attack. Coming in at $399,000, the Up-n-Atomizer might be a tad bit expensive. But considering just how fun the gun is to use, it should be an appealing choice.

However, keep in mind that it should be reserved for much later in the game when players have made enough money in GTA Online. One of the most appealing aspects of this gun is that it doesn't require a reload or ammo, just a 2-second cooldown.

The gun is ideal for Freemode and not necessarily designed for use in PvP deathmatches or Heists.