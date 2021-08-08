Can boats ever have a serious niche in GTA Online?

Boats are arguably one of the most useless vehicle classes in GTA Online.

There's hardly anything a boat can do better than another vehicle in GTA Online. Other than appearing in certain missions and some races, there's seldom a reason to use boats over other vehicle classes in GTA Online.

They had a small niche in previous GTA games, but they're sadly obsolete in GTA Online's current metagame.

Before the Cayo Perico Heist update came out, there weren't any new boats since the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update (released in 2016). It's not surprising, either, for there's not much Rockstar could do to make boats more desirable than other vehicle options like the Toreador.

Do boats have a future in GTA Online?

Some boats are just reduced to being a meme in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Boats will always be around in GTA Online, but they're unlikely to ever be significant based on current trends. There are nearly two dozen boats in all of GTA Online, but they lack the utility that other similarly-sized vehicle classes have.

For example, helicopters are exceptionally useful for getting around most parts of the map, whereas boats are restricted to just the sea.

As it stands now, there isn't much of a reason to invest in boats in GTA Online. Whatever it can do, another vehicle can do it better. It doesn't help that most boats are defenseless against the weaponized terrors seen in the current metagame.

Why boats aren't viable

There's rarely a situation where GTA Online players want to use a boat over another vehicle. Even the most expensive boats are largely outclassed by another vehicle option in GTA Online.

If players wish to go underwater, then a Toreador will do just fine. Not only can it go underwater, but it's significantly more viable for any free-mode shenanigans the player will find themselves in.

Not to mention, most spend their time either in the air or on land. Boats are useless for both methods of travel, which makes buying boats a very low priority for most players.

Unless they're necessary like the Kosatka is for the Cayo Perico Heist, most players will skip buying boats in GTA Online.

How to make a more viable boat in GTA Online

If the Toreador can submerge itself, why can't there be a boat that drives and flies? (Image via Rockstar Games)

There aren't many ways to ensure that boats will become more viable in the future. However, there are some possibilities worth noting. First, there could be something similar to the LS Car Meet from the Los Santos Tuners update, except with boats.

Just having an area where only boats are available would guarantee that they would be the best possible vehicle in that circumstance. However, there would have to be something worthwhile there that would force players to do so, which would likely be a massive content update in and of itself.

More realistically, Rockstar could release a flying boat. GTA Online is already absurd when it comes to unrealistic weaponized vehicles, are there are already cars that go underwater and motorcycles that can fly.

Having a boat that can drive and/or fly would be silly, but it would technically make it more usable.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

