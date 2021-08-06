5 things the Toreador is better in compared to the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online

The Toreador excels in several categories in GTA Online, even to the point that it outclasses the Oppressor Mk II in some ways.

Both vehicles are some of the best choices in the freemode metagame. They're fast, agile, have several special properties, and also have powerful homing missiles.

However, they're not identical by any means. There are some aspects that the Oppressor Mk II does better than the Toreador and vice versa.

This article will focus on some ways the Toreador outclasses the Oppressor Mk II. It doesn't push the latter vehicle to the point of irrelevancy, but it's still an interesting topic of discussion. After all, one vehicle has to be better than the other in GTA Online.

Five ways the Toreador outclasses the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online

5) A faster top speed

This top speed is based on the regular top speed (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Toreador's average top speed outclasses the Oppressor Mk II's average top speed by a small amount. For reference, the Toreador is capable of going up to 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), whereas the Oppressor Mk II goes up to 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h).

These top speeds are according to popular GTA Online YouTuber, Broughy1332. However, even the in-game speed files indicate that the Toreador is faster than the Oppressor Mk II (93.21 mph (150.00 km/h) vs. 91.96 mph (148.00 km/h)).

4) Can go underwater

The Toreador, fully submerged (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Oppressor Mk II is far easier to use in the air, Toreador owners have a different trick up their sleeve. The Toreador is capable of submerging itself underwater, and there isn't much that can threaten it at that moment.

An Oppressor Mk II user can do nothing to a Toreador user if the latter is fully submerged. By comparison, a Toreador user can defeat an Oppressor Mk II user on land or in the air.

3) - More missiles

One of the most glaring flaws of the Oppressor Mk II is that it only has 20 rockets in GTA Online. It's more than enough to easily take care of most vehicles, but there are some rare scenarios where an Oppressor Mk II driver won't be as effective due to running out of rockets.

The Toreador has infinite missiles in GTA Online. Both machines are superb when it comes to destroying other vehicles in GTA Online, but that extra missile count can be helpful in some niche scenarios.

2) Better armor

The Toreador can take a few explosions, unlike the Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Oppressor Mk II gets blown up by a single rocket. By comparison, the Toreador takes two direct rockets to explode. Likewise, the Toreador can also take up to six homing missiles, which give it the edge over the Oppressor Mk II in a one-on-one matchup.

Outside of better resistance to explosions, the Toreador also provides the driver some protection against bullets.

1) A better reputation

It's no secret that the Oppressor Mk II is the single most detested vehicle in all of GTA Online. It's seen as an easy vehicle that any griefer can use effectively, especially since it has a low skill floor.

When one thinks about their ride randomly getting blown up or about a moment where they get randomly killed, chances are, they're thinking about the Oppressor Mk II. In a vacuum, the flying motorcycle isn't that bad, but it's been memed about for years now.

The Toreador, by comparison, isn't thought of with the same vitriol and hatred in GTA Online. It can be frustrating to fight at times, but it's not most griefers and noobs' first vehicle of choice.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul