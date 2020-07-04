GTA Online: How to upgrade Oppressor Mk II

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is one of the most sought-after hoverbikes in GTA Online.

You can customise the Oppressor Mk II with the help of a few simple steps.

Upgrade the Oppressor Mk II as per your preference (Image Courtesy: Polygon)

Hoverbikes are one of the coolest vehicles that GTA Online has to offer. During the Black Madonna Residency Week event two years ago, GTA Online players were in for a surprise as a custom hoverbike, called the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II, was introduced as a part of the After Hours update.

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II (Image Courtesy: GTA Base)

Like all hoverbikes, the Oppressor Mk II can fly as well as hover over the ground. It offers a maximum speed of 130 miles per hour and can go up to 135 miles per hour with the rocket boost.

There are various countermeasures that you can use to improve the performance of the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online. There are three countermeasures- Chaff, Flare and Smoke- which you can use to get better output from the vehicle.

Steps to upgrade the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online

You can also customise and upgrade this hoverbike in GTA Online as per your choice. A YouTuber named Sloppy X has explained the up-gradation process for the Oppressor Mk II quite well.

You can follow the steps given below to customise your Oppressor Mk II:

Buy a nightclub (if you do not have one already) by going to the Maze Bank Foreclosure and choosing one according to your preference. Buy a Terrorbyte (if you do not have one) and upgrade it as per your preference. Customisation of the military vehicle is necessary if it is new. Summon the Terrorbyte by going to Services and then requesting the Terrorbyte. Summon your Oppressor Mk II and head towards the Terrorbyte with it. Once inside the Terrorbyte with the Oppressor Mk II, you can start customising it. Just sit on the bike and add the necessary weapons that you want.