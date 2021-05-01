The Toreador vs the Oppressor Mk II: Which one should players get in GTA Online?

Both the Toreador and the Oppressor Mk II are excellent vehicles, but one of them has to be better than the other in GTA Online.

Very rarely are two vehicles identical to one another in terms of performance. When this happens, it's usually something like the Bati 801 and the Bati 801RR, where the main difference is just visual.

However, it should go without saying that the Toreador and the Oppressor Mk II are two wildly different vehicles, each with its advantages and disadvantages.

Naturally, it should be stated that both vehicles are terrific to own in GTA Online. Comparing the two isn't like comparing the Toreador to the Rocket Voltic, where the latter gets bodied in every conceivable category. Instead, it's important to analyze some key differences between the Toreador and the Oppressor Mk II and see which one is better for a player who can only get one in GTA Online.

The Toreador vs the Oppressor Mk II: Choosing only one in GTA Online

The Toreador is one beastly car (Image via GhillieMaster | YouTube)

Both GTA Online vehicles are solid choices for players, but one has to be objectively better than the other. To determine this, both will be compared in a series of categories listed below.

Offensive capabilities

Both vehicles pack quite the punch offensively (Image via SPRO GAMING | YouTube)

The most noteworthy difference between the two vehicles is that the Toreador has access to an infinite number of missiles, while the Oppressor Mk II only has 20 of them. If players need more than 20 missiles for whatever reason, the Toreador is the clear winner.

The Toreador's regular machine gun is also much more potent than the Oppressor Mk II's, capable of destroying vehicles nearly four times faster than what the Oppressor Mk II can do in GTA Online. However, the latter's explosive machine gun is quite good, arguably better than the Toreador's native machine gun.

It's also worth noting that the Oppressor Mk II's lock-on feature goes nearly double as far as the Toreador's. Hence, a GTA Online player driving the Oppressor Mk II can get more sneak attacks off by comparison. It is worth noting that the Toreador is slightly more accurate when shooting missiles.

Defensive capabilities

The Pegassi Toreador is capable of being hit by three homing rockets (six if a person is inside it). By comparison, the Oppressor Mk II will always get destroyed by a single homing missile. The Pegassi Toreador is bigger than the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online, but it's not inferior thanks to its extra bulk.

Both vehicles are fast, reaching about the same speed when on land. Naturally, the Toreador can go underwater, whereas the Oppressor Mk II cannot. Considering very few vehicles can threaten the Toreador once it's fully submerged, it can be more beneficial for players who want to avoid any confrontation.

Both vehicles perform similarly on land, with the Toreador's ability to use a booster, making it somewhat comparable in specific terrain. Neither vehicle is 100% better than the other in this category, but the Toreador does have some more advantages.

Mobility

If a vehicle is behind either the Toreador or the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online, the former will push it far farther thanks to its booster. By comparison, the Oppressor Mk II will only push it back a little.

It's not a common situation players find themselves in, but it's essential if they get trapped somehow. This also includes random GTA Online players behind the driver's vehicle.

The Toreador can recharge its booster every two seconds. In contrast, the Oppressor Mk II cannot do the same unless it slows down (thus defeating the purpose of moving quickly in certain situations).

Miscellaneous factors

The Toreador appears slightly better overall (Image via GTA Wiki)

Both the Toreador and the Oppressor Mk II function terrifically in PvP settings. The former is slightly better thanks to its unlimited missiles, ability to take multiple missiles sent back to it, a rechargeable booster, and its ability to hide underwater.

The Oppressor Mk II does have some advantages over the Toreador in PVP. Still, it's also vital to check out some of the miscellaneous factors that could influence a GTA Online player's decision to purchase either vehicle.

The Toreador is slightly cheaper than the Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Oppressor Mk II requires players to purchase a Terrorbyte to customize it. The Terrorbyte is $1,375,000, and the Oppressor Mk II is $2,925,000 at trade price (meaning that it's even more expensive without it). That's $4,300,000 in total.

The Toreador can be customized in Los Santos Customs, so it's easier to purchase for most GTA Online players. It only costs $3,660,000, so it's slightly cheaper than the Oppressor Mk II in this regard.

The Toreador just shades this argument (Image via BlackPanthaa (YouTube))

The seating capacity of the Toreador is also far superior to that of the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online. The former can hold up to four people, as opposed to the latter's ability to only have a single person on it.

The main advantage the Toreador has is that players can use it in all GTA Online heists. That makes its versatility far too good to ignore, ultimately making it the better option for most GTA Online players.

