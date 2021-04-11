GTA Online is perhaps the most expansive online multiplayer game one can play in 2021. Given its enormous scale and scope, the game makes no secret that players must grind for hours to make big purchases.

Simply put, the only way forward in GTA Online is by grinding through all kinds of activities and hopefully putting together a solid game plan.

However, the game also throws money at the player in several ways. Players make a quick buck here and there.

Here are some of the easiest ways to make money in GTA Online in 2021. These activities might not pay too well - but they are straightforward to do and won't take much time.

Top 5 ways to make money easily in GTA Online in April 2021

1) Claim freebies

Every few weeks, Rockstar Games likes to reward their community for playing GTA Online. This is usually through a free car, cash bonuses, or bonus activities.

Players should always keep an eye out for these freebies as some of them could be potential money-makers.

For instance, a cash bonus might help players purchase a new weapon or property for certain missions like Heists. If Rockstar decides to be generous, claim any freebies in GTA Online.

2) Keep an eye out on bonus activities

Every Thursday, bonus cash and RP activities cycle in and out, giving players a chance to grab 2x or even 3x the Cash and RP from certain activities.

Usually, these bonus activities allow players to earn more from their businesses, and sometimes, some of the easiest game modes fall under the category.

For instance, if the player happens to be good at racing, a certain race mode under bonus activities will allow the player to earn way more than usual. Thus, players should look forward to every Thursday and ensure that no bonus activity is missed.

3) Daily Objectives

The Interaction Menu can often be forgotten, but that shouldn't be the case, as it is one of the most useful tools available to players in GTA Online.

Players can check Daily Objectives in the Interaction Menu to claim easy money and RP.

These objectives usually involve participating in certain match types and game modes.

4) Contact Missions + Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma should be one of the first few purchases one makes in GTA Online because it is tremendously useful. For one, it turns the player impervious to all minor gunfire.

Which is exactly what the player is up against during most early-level Contact Missions. Essentially, Kuruma lets players complete missions from inside the safety of their car.

It's a fast vehicle as well. Resulting in big paydays on the back of some relatively easy work in GTA Online.

5) Time Trials

Time Trials are perfect for race enthusiasts as these are relatively easy jobs that can net the player a cool $50k. Time Trials cycle out every Thursday with the weekly update and are quite easy should the player be adept at driving in GTA Online.