Is the Toreador the most useful addition to GTA Online in years?

Ever since the Cayo Perico Heist update, players have been raving about one particular vehicle in GTA Online. This absolute monster of a car, the Pegassi Toreador, has emerged as a clear favorite of players, and with good reason.

The Toreador is the epitome of special vehicles in the game and storms past its closest relative in the Stromberg. The Stromberg was previously heralded as one of the most versatile cars in the game, doubling as a submersible and carried enough weaponry to take down a small fortress.

It reigned supreme for a long time, but it seems like the Toreador came for the throne and pried it away with ease. On top of being a beautiful car, the latter is also one of the most useful vehicles in GTA Online, period.

Also read: Reddit user perfectly showcases how to counter the Oppressor MKII in GTA Online using the Toreador

How vital is the Toreador in GTA Online?

If a player has an especially large ax to grind with the Oppressor MKII players in the lobby, then the Toreador is the car to buy. To quickly list what makes the latter so powerful, here are some of its best features:

Boost Submarine Mode Unlimited Missiles Torpedo Sonar (From the Kosatka)

Advertisement

The Pegassi Toreador is the most quintessential vehicle in GTA Online and will perhaps solve many players' problems. If they have been bothered for months upon months by the Oppressor MKII, then the Toreador should be enough to smash that imp of a bike to smithereens.

The Toreador can also take a beating, not as much as some heavier armored vehicles in GTA Online, but still an admirable amount. With its ridiculous arsenal of unlimited missiles, the Toreador is nothing less than a tank on wheels, and not to forget, and rapid one with its powerful boost.

Price: $3,660,000

"No land? No problem. With Pegassi's submersible, booster-fitted sports car, taking your life and all its problems out to sea has never been faster. Nothing is as therapeutic for the soul as the endless blue of the Pacific Ocean and firing off a few torpedoes at passersby."

- Game description

Therefore, if players have cash to throw around and are looking for a utility-oriented vehicle in GTA Online, the Toreador fits quite snugly alongside the Buzzard Attack Chopper and the Oppressor MKII.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.