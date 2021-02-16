5 reasons why the Toreador is a fan-favorite of GTA Online players in 2021

One of the best parts of a new title update in GTA Online is the fact that it usually comes with a new fleet of cars and other vehicles.

The Cayo Perico Heist DLC was built up to be the biggest ever update to GTA Online yet, and it truly lived up to its billing.

The update followed a drip-feed style of content drop, which meant that GTA Online would be getting new vehicles in the weeks that followed the launch of the update.

One of the first few vehicles to be a part of the Cayo Perico Heist update in GTA Online was the Pegassi Toreador.

This absolute beast of a machine is a submersible, weaponized vehicle that can pretty much obliterate everything in its path.

Here, we take a look at a few reasons why it quickly became a favorite of the GTA Online community.

5 reasons why the Toreador is a fan-favorite of GTA Online players

#1 Unlimited Missiles

One of the many things players like about the Toreador is that it packs unlimited missiles at all times. In GTA Online, players will often be up against an opponent with loads of firepower in their arsenal. It is, therefore, always wise to carry around an unlimited barrage of missiles.

This essentially makes the Toreador a driveable tank with the maneuverability of a nimble sports car. The vehicle is the perfect blend of speed, performance and utility.

#2 Perfect Counter to the Oppressor MKII

The Oppressor MKII has been the bane of GTA Online's Freemode and is often the griefer's choice of vehicle.

The Pegassi Toreador is, therefore, the savior of the masses as it helps to combat the tyranny of the Oppressor MKII.

Considering the boost and the unlimited weaponry on the Toreador, it is safe to say that the Oppressor MKII has finally met its match.

#3 Submersible

The Toreador is essentially a more high-octane version of the Stromberg, the former king of submersible cars in GTA Online.

The Toreador also has torpedoes, which come in handy when trying to attack enemies from underwater. It is as deadly underwater as it is on land, making it an absolutely terrifying piece of automobile engineering.

Players can easily switch between modes by driving in and out of the water with no additional steps involved.

#4 Decent Armor

It would be an understatement to suggest that the Toreador can take a beating, as the car can take about six homing rockets or 2 RPGs before exploding.

The armor gives enough breathing room in terms of defense, allowing the player to mount a powerful offense without any distractions.

The Toreador is a durable sports car that truly lives up to its price tag. GTA Online is a better place with the car around, as it even provides a chance for beginners to go up against the veterans of the game.

#5 Sonar

If the player owns a Kosatka Submarine along with a Sonar Station, their Toreador gains the sonar function as well. This feature will help the player scan for Hidden Caches underneath the ocean.

This makes the Toreador an absolute must-have for the ambitious treasure hunters who can't resist the pull of a valuable collectible in GTA Online.

The Toreador is available for purchase from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,660,000.