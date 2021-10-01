How useful is the Nightshark in GTA Online?

The Nightshark still has plenty of usage in GTA Online, especially when freely roaming the lobby.

Players should always tread carefully in GTA Online. Los Santos is riddled with explosions and gunfire. Even stepping outside for a second is considered unsafe. Players need reliable means of transportation.

One method of survival is the HVY Nightshark. This armored SUV is one of the best in its field. It can withstand several explosions in a populated lobby. The Nightshark also has good performance stats. GTA Online players should consider getting one for their garage.

GTA Online: Here is why players should use the Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several armored vehicles in GTA Online, such as the Insurgent and Kuruma. However, the Nightshark manages to carve its own niche. Players should fully upgrade it for the best results.

High-end performance

The main strength of the Nightshark is its defense as it will take a few major hits before going down. Thankfully, it offers good acceleration and top speed. GTA Online players can easily make their escape. This vehicle also maintains stability on different terrains. Unsurprisingly, it's perfect for a quick getaway.

The only main issue is ground clearance. What that means is it will crash into smaller obstacles. Players have to carefully maneuver themselves. At the very least, the SUV has great handling.

Nightsharks have the ability to tow anti-aircraft trailers that provide offensive measures like air missiles and machine guns. However, another player is required to use them. Keep in mind that such trailers lack defensive capabilities and will go down faster than the Nightshark.

Nightsharks versus Insurgents

The Insurgent and Nightshark are both popular choices for armored vehicles. There are a few major differences between the two.

Insurgents have a larger frame than Nightshark, which makes them easier targets for GTA Online lobbies. However, they are slightly more durable. Coupled with that, the pick-up variation also provides firepower. Teammates can use mounted guns for offensive capabilities.

Nightsharks are somewhat faster than the Insurgent. They also have a key advantage with the mini-map. Insurgents have a unique icon that gives away their position. However, Nightshark lacks this feature.

Overall costs

GTA Online players can buy a Nightshark at Warstock Cache and Carry. This military vehicle costs $1,245,000. Suffice to say, it is considerably expensive.

The Nightshark has a resell price of $747,000. It amounts to 60 percent of the original value. Players can sell it at Los Santos Customs. Coupled with that, any upgrades to the vehicle will also be accounted for, albeit at 60 percent.

In summary

GTA Online players can still make use of the Nightshark. It's not as durable as the Insurgent, but it is slightly faster. The only downside is the expensive costs. As is well known, GTA Online tends to overprice most vehicles. Nightsharks are no exception.

It's not safe to travel any distance in GTA Online. Players need all the help they can get. Therefore, they should consider the Nightshark for its offensive and defensive capabilities. It's a very dependable vehicle.

