NightShark vs Insurgent: Which one is the better buy in GTA Online

Armored vehicles are a significant part of GTA Online. Players will be hard-pressed to get through the game without feeling like they need one parked in their garage.

GTA Online features a number of armored vehicles, but none quite eclipse the ever-growing fame of the NightShark and the Insurgent other than the armored Kuruma.

NightShark vs Insurgent Pick Up: Which is the better-armored vehicle in GTA Online?

Performance:

The Insurgent Pick Up Custom is essentially an upgraded variant of the Insurgent. The main difference between the two variants is the equipment of a tow-hitch on the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom. It can come in handy when the player needs to tow another player's anti-aircraft trailer.

The Insurgent features a powerful machine gun that is mounted on the roof of the vehicle. The intimidating nature of the vehicle alone should send enemies running for the hills.

As if that wasn't enough, the Insurgent can be equipped with extra protection upon customization. The featured machine gun can host an extra layer of protection, and the windows can be equipped with armored glass to resist bullet-fire and devastating explosives.

When it comes to speed and acceleration, this armored vehicle showcases average performance. Recording a top speed of 99.25 mph, it's admittedly not the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online.

The Night Shark, on the other hand, takes inspiration from the Dartz Kombat and the Dartz Black Shark, especially in the front design.

Like most armored vehicles featured in GTA Online, the NightShark comes equipped with a powerful overall profile. It can take five RPGs and about 15 homing rockets before blowing up.

The only downside to this vehicle is that it doesn't come equipped with bullet-proof windows, which means the player is always exposed to danger. However, armor can be installed upon customization.

Like the Insurgent, the Nightshark also features a built-in machine gun on the front. However, the driver will have a hard time utilizing the machine gun if the car has been equipped with armored windows. This presents a complicated dilemma between defense and military power.

In speed and acceleration, the NightShark is slightly better than the Insurgent. It's recorded a top speed of 104.75.

Utility:

The Nightshark seems to offer better utility for solo players in GTA Online. It's faster in speed and seems to enjoy knocking innocent pedestrians out of the way and blasting idle lamp posts apart. The machine guns may not be spectacular, but they are definitely decent enough to get the player out of dire situations.

The Insurgent seems to offer better utility for team players as it's extremely strong and includes proxy mines and a minigun on top of the featured machine gun.

Price:

The Insurgent Pick Up is priced at a whopping $1,795,500, whereas the Nightshark costs $1,245,000. It costs less than the Insurgent but is still a huge stumbling block for GTA Online grinders.

Verdict

Both armored vehicles are extremely strong and showcase unmatchable strength and performance.

The choice between the NightShark and the Insurgent in GTA Online, however, is a no-brainer. The NightShark is cheaper and features a slight edge over the Insurgent Pick up because of its durability and smooth handling.