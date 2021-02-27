5 most useful vehicles in GTA Online for heists and missions

Life-threatening heists and perilous quests constitute a significant part of the virtual experience in GTA Online. Such missions often demand laborious planning and hefty purchases, including vehicles.

The virtual market features a plethora of options for the player to choose from, but the number of choices available is often somewhat confusing. Most GTA Online vehicles cost top dollar, and every mission seems to require a different set of skills and equipment.

This article talks about the top five vehicles that every GTA Online player should own for heists and missions.

Five best vehicles for GTA Online heists and missions

#5 - Half-Track

When planning a heist, the first thing players should consider adding to their must-have list is an armored and weaponized vehicle. After all, nobody takes kindly to the likes of thieves and robbers.

The Half-Track is a beast of a vehicle. Equipped with a powerful engine, it boasts amazing acceleration and mind-blowing mobility. The vehicle's tracks make climbing steep hills a walk in the park, and the handling barely seems to require any input at all.

This armored-vehicle offers players decent protection against gunfire and explosives. Moreover, additional armor updates can be installed to make the player almost invincible against enemy attacks in GTA Online.

#4 - The Insurgent Pick Up Custom

The Insurgent Pick Up Custom is an upgraded variant of the original Insurgent. The main difference between the two is the equipment of the tow-hitch.

The Insurgent features a powerful machine gun mounted on its roof. The intimidating appearance of the car alone is capable of sending enemies running for the hills.

The Insurgent is recorded at a top speed of 99.25 mph. This might seem mediocre at best to most, but it's certainly not too bad for such a bulky vehicle.

Players can add an extra layer of protection to the featured machine gun and have armored windows installed upon customization.

#3 - The Night Shark

If the player wants to take dangerous heists and challenging missions all the way through, they should consider the Night Shark. Equipped with an invincible frame, it can take 5 RPGs and about 15 homing rockets before blowing up.

As if that wasn't enough, the Night Shark features a built-in machine gun on the front, capable of blasting virtual blocks into human gore.

Recorded at a top speed of 104.75 mph, the Night Shark is a powerful armored vehicle every player should own in GTA Online.

#2 - The Vigilante

Manufactured by Grotti, the Vigilante is a two-door custom car based on the infamous Batmobile from the Batman and Batman Returns movies.

Recorded at a statistical top speed of 150 mph/241.4 km/h (with the boost applied), the Vigilante is a lightning-fast vehicle that every wealthy and affluent gamer probably already owns in GTA Online.

The Vigilante is powerful enough to resist bullet-fire and most impromptu attacks. However, its armor provides little to no protection against explosives like homing missiles.

#1 - The Armored Kuruma

The Armoured Kuruma is perhaps the most popular armored vehicle featured in GTA Online. Not only is this sports car super sturdy, but it's also one of the fastest armored vehicles in the game. Its weight doesn't slow it down, as is the case with most bulky cars.

Recorded at a top speed of 109.75 mph, the Armored Kuruma is one of the fastest armored vehicles in GTA Online.

It can be purchased from Southern S.A. South Autos in GTA Online for $698,250.