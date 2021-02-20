The GTA series has many power-hungry villains, but not every antagonist in the franchise is worth the notoriety.

GTA games have evolved tremendously over the years, and each sequel takes the virtual universe to the next level, making it feel more real and fleshed-out than ever.

Protagonists, however, are not solely responsible for adding color to any form of fiction. The story also exists because of the antagonists who would do anything to get what they want.

This article takes a look at some of the most underwhelming villains featured in the GTA series.

5 most underwhelming villains in the GTA series:

#5 Catalina (featured in GTA 3)

Catalina, the queen of seduction in GTA 3, enjoys manipulating men into submission just to get what she wants. While such a trope usually makes for a decent plotline, Catalina's psychotic tendencies fail to justify her actions.

A classic, black-and-white move on her part was hooking up with Claude just to seize power for herself. The nature of her character would have made more sense had she been portrayed as a morally grey character, who felt something akin to love for Claude but still stabbed him in the back.

The unrealistic sadism outlining her overall story makes her one of the most underwhelming characters featured in the GTA series.

#4 Steve Haines (featured in GTA 5)

Steve Haines is a corrupt FBI agent in GTA 5 who, like many dirty cops, exploits the power of his position to get what he wants.

His sadistic ways can no longer differentiate the smart from the idiotic. On top of being a foul 'white collar', Steve Haines is one of the most loathsome villains ever featured in the GTA series.

#3 Frank Tenpenny (featured in GTA San Andreas)

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is one of the most popular games in the GTA series and is popular for its dangerous missions and memorable characters. Frank Tenpenny, however, doesn't try hard enough to leave a mark.

Frank Tenpenny is a foul-mouthed cop who, like Steve Haines, uses the power of his position to do dirty work. The hate spewed on Tenpenny is not unjustified. To some extent, he is also responsible for the untimely death of Carl Johnson's mother.

Under the facade of 'law enforcer', Frank Tenpenny controls the gangs of Los Santos and doesn't think twice before killing innocent chaps.

#2 Ryder (featured in GTA San Andreas)

Addicted to psychoactive drugs, Ryder in GTA San Andreas is under the impression that he is the most brilliant criminal prodigy on the face of the earth. His only major role in the game is frantically searching for PCP.

Thanks to his unending love for drugs, Ryder forms an alliance with Big Smoke, who is unarguably the most buzz-worthy villain featured in the GTA series.

#1 Martin Madrazo (featured in GTA 5)

Martin Madrazo is perhaps the most underwhelming villain featured in the GTA series. Not only is he a short-tempered psychopath who thinks his violent tendencies are worth gushing about, but he's also a hard-core misogynist who mistreats his wife and engages in several extra-marital affairs.

Despite all that, Madrazo is still one of the most talked-about villains in the GTA series because players can always rely on him when they need some extra money.