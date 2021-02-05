How to Find Action Figures in GTA Online

Not everything in GTA Online is supposed to blast the enemy into pieces or cause havoc in the city. This flexible nature of this virtual universe sets GTA Online apart from every other video games. It features more than chaos and destruction. To put it simply, GTA Online has something to offer everyone.

Action figures are miniature collectables featured in GTA Online, added to the game as part of the Diamond Casino Resort and Resort update.

These figurines may not be worth a fortune in GTA Online, but they are undoubtedly a lot of fun to collect. Moreover, the player gets a rewarding experience money can't buy.

This article explains how players can collect all the action figures featured in GTA Online.

How to Find and Collect Action Figures in GTA Online

Image via GTA Wiki

The mission starts with Lester Crest taking the liberty to give the player's number to Hardcore Comic Store owner in West Vinewood. He explains how a certain nemesis had looted the store's action figures. A large reward awaits the player if one can find all the stolen figurines.

Crest says,

Advertisement

Hey, u don't know me, but Lester gave me ur number. I run the hardcore comic store on eclipse, and last night my nemesis stole like my whole collection of mint-condition action figures and then he responded to my life invader emergency status. He was like LMAO ULL NVR FIND THEM, so I went to the police, but they just laughed like a lot. Anyway can u plz find them for me? If u do, I'll hook u up with the good shit.

The game features 100 action figures in total. They are all scattered throughout the state of San Andreas. Sometimes they spawn outdoors or inside buildings. Republican Space Rangers, Impotent Rage, Princess Robot Bubblegum, Aliens, and Monkeys are common spawn locations.

The last two action figures are the most important in GTA Online, featuring Beast and Bigfoot. This is the game's nod to the mythical fight between the two real characters in urban lore. These two figures only spawn after the player has collected all others.

This mission is worth a good chunk of money in GTA Online. Each collectable is worth $1000 and 1000 RP. After completing the mission, the player will receive another text from the comic store owner that reads,

"Lester said u could get it done. I am so so grateful. Stop by the store asap. I got something money can't buy to give u."

True to his word, the owner surprises the player with a cool looking Impotent Rage outfit and free Impotent Rage hairstyle.

Advertisement

Image via Just Eagle, Youtube

As if that wasn't enough, the player also receives a hefty sum of $50,000.