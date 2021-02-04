Widowmaker vs Unholy Hellbringer: Which is the more chaotic weapon in GTA Online

The Widowmaker and the Unholy Hellbringer are two of the most devastating weapons in GTA Online.

Though deadly machine guns have always been a major part of GTA Online, these plasma rifles drove more raves than ever, leaving players more hooked by the diversity of the game than ever.

Though the Widowmaker and the Unholy Hellbringer look nothing like each other, both feature the same pieces of equipment and fundamental tools. The only difference between the two lies in the destructive power of each.

This article analyzes the two weapons to conclude the age-old question: Which is the more chaotic weapon in GTA Online? The Unholy Hellbringer or the Widowmaker?

Widowmaker or Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online?

Both the Widowmaker and the Unholy Hellbringer were released on January 8, 2019, added to the game as part of the Arena War update.

The Widowmaker seems to have taken inspiration from the infamous Minigun. Both share the same features and even use the same ammunition, but the only major difference between the two is the futuristic design and build of the Widowmaker.

The Unholy Hellbringer is a square-shaped plasma rifle equipped with three barrels and a powerful ammo magazine. The side of the machine gun hosts three mysterious alien-head symbols, likely depicting the number of kills.

Both the Widowmaker and the Unholy Hellbringer boast an incredible ammo capacity of 9999 and the ability to blast any vehicle apart with a couple of shots.

While the Widowmaker tends to draw a lot of unwanted attention towards the player due to the flashy lightning effect it comes equipped with, the Unholy Hellbringer hosts a classy but modest lightning effect. This prevents GTA Online helicopters and drivers from taking a direct shot at the player.

The major difference between the two GTA Online guns lies in the number of shots that each can shoot in one second. The Widowmaker can fire 50 shots in the span of a second, whereas the Unholy Hellbringer can fire only 12 shots per second.

The Widowmaker comes equipped with the highest fire rate in GTA Online, recorded at approximately 3000 RPM, which is why it performs better in long-range than the Unholy Hellbringer.

Due to its insane fire rate, the Widowmaker can also destroy cars and rhino tanks a lot faster than the Unholy Hellbringer.

The only edge the Unholy Hellbringer has is its relatively compact body. The Widowmaker feels a lot more cumbersome to carry around and can often slow the player down.