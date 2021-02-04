GTA Online players need money to afford all the cool cars and flying bikes Rockstar keeps introducing to the game, which is why a side hustle is so important in the game.

There are a lot of businesses GTA Online players can kick-start to make heaps of in-game cash, but none is quite as lucrative as the vehicle warehouse.

Vehicle warehouses were added to GTA Online as part of the Import/Export update.

A vehicle warehouse is essentially an underground storage facility that allows players to store high-end vehicles until they are sold to a dealer for a hefty profit. And, unlike other warehouses in GTA Online, a vehicle warehouse cannot be raided by NPCs or other players.

This guide explains how GTA Online players can optimize the system to make $80,000 in the span of 20 minutes. The process can be repeated as many times as the player wants to generate more income.

How to make $80,000 in GTA Online every 20 minutes

To buy a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online, the player must:

Purchase an Executive Office from Dynasty 8 Executive. The cheapest office costs $1,000,000.

Open the interaction menu, scroll down to "secure serve," and register as CEO.

Go to the CEO's office and look around. Locate the special computer that comes with the office.

Log in. Click "warehouse."

Purchase a warehouse. The cheapest one costs $1,500,000.

If the player doesn't have a lot of money to throw around, they can purchase La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse, which is the cheapest in GTA Online. This warehouse is located in a good location and tends to generate great sales.

There are 32 possibilities when trying to steal a vehicle. The system is geared to host a mix of top range, mid-range, and standard-range vehicles.

A standard-range vehicle can net the player a total of $30,000 in GTA Online. A mid-range vehicle can make $50,000, and a top-range vehicle can net the player a whopping $80,000.

To maximize profit, the player should only sell top-range vehicles to high-paying commission officers. However, the system does not allow players to only sell the most expensive vehicles in the warehouse, which is why storing a couple of mid-range and standard vehicles is a good idea to trick the algorithm.