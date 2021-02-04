GTA Online players need money to afford all the cool cars and flying bikes Rockstar keeps introducing to the game, which is why a side hustle is so important in the game.
There are a lot of businesses GTA Online players can kick-start to make heaps of in-game cash, but none is quite as lucrative as the vehicle warehouse.
Vehicle warehouses were added to GTA Online as part of the Import/Export update.
A vehicle warehouse is essentially an underground storage facility that allows players to store high-end vehicles until they are sold to a dealer for a hefty profit. And, unlike other warehouses in GTA Online, a vehicle warehouse cannot be raided by NPCs or other players.
This guide explains how GTA Online players can optimize the system to make $80,000 in the span of 20 minutes. The process can be repeated as many times as the player wants to generate more income.
How to make $80,000 in GTA Online every 20 minutes
To buy a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online, the player must:
- Purchase an Executive Office from Dynasty 8 Executive. The cheapest office costs $1,000,000.
- Open the interaction menu, scroll down to "secure serve," and register as CEO.
- Go to the CEO's office and look around. Locate the special computer that comes with the office.
- Log in. Click "warehouse."
- Purchase a warehouse. The cheapest one costs $1,500,000.
If the player doesn't have a lot of money to throw around, they can purchase La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse, which is the cheapest in GTA Online. This warehouse is located in a good location and tends to generate great sales.
There are 32 possibilities when trying to steal a vehicle. The system is geared to host a mix of top range, mid-range, and standard-range vehicles.
A standard-range vehicle can net the player a total of $30,000 in GTA Online. A mid-range vehicle can make $50,000, and a top-range vehicle can net the player a whopping $80,000.
To maximize profit, the player should only sell top-range vehicles to high-paying commission officers. However, the system does not allow players to only sell the most expensive vehicles in the warehouse, which is why storing a couple of mid-range and standard vehicles is a good idea to trick the algorithm.Published 04 Feb 2021, 13:41 IST