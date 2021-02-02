How to make money with a Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online

Making money is an integral part of GTA Online. How else would players be able to afford all the expensive stuff the virtual world has to offer?

While high-paying missions like the Diamond Casino Heist or Paige's client-featured jobs are one way to go from rags to riches in GTA Online, depending on missions alone for financial stability is never a good idea.

Just like in real life, businesses in GTA Online also provide players with the opportunity to make big bucks in the game.

Players can make a lot of money in GTA Online with a Cocaine Lockup (Image via gtabase)

One of the best MC businesses in GTA Online is the Cocaine Lockup. It allows players to make a lot of in-game money without actually having to do a bunch of grueling missions.

This guide explains how players can make money with the Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online.

How can players make money with a Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online?

To buy a Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online, the player will first have to invest in an MC clubhouse.

Unlike CEO offices and other businesses in the game, an MC clubhouse doesn't cost a lot of money. When it comes to MC businesses in GTA Online, location doesn't make that much of a difference, so even the cheapest MC clubhouse will do.

The player can make $30,000 per hour with the Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online (Image via gtabase)

After purchasing an MC clubhouse, the player should take a look around the building to find a computer and bill in the required amount for the Cocaine Lockup.

The Cocaine Lockup pretty much runs itself in the background when the player is online, making it the biggest passive source of income in GTA Online.

The only task the player will have to do to keep the business running smoothly is restocking the supplies every few hours. The rest will be taken care of by the staff.

The Cocaine Lockup pretty much runs itself in the background when the player is online (Image via gtabase.com)

Without upgrades, the player can make $30,000 per hour with the Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online. However, after installing recommended upgrades, the player can make a whopping profit of $74,000 per hour.