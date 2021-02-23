How to level up in GTA Online using Peyote Plants

Peyote Plants are a special collectible in GTA Online, added to the game as part of the Diamond Casino Heist Resort Update. They were released on October 31, 2019, during the much-anticipated Halloween Surprise event.

Peyote plants spawn in different locations and are spread throughout the state of San Andreas. GTA Online features 76 peyote plants in total. They can be found both on land and in the ocean.

Unlike action figures, these collectables respawn after about every 24 hours and the player can grind out as many as they want. There is, however, a 6-minute cool-down between each peyote plant, but to avoid the wait, the player can simply exit the session and refresh the game.

How Peyote Plants can help GTA Online players level up:

As a seasonal collectible, the peyote plants are only made available on special occasions.

They were initially made available on October 31, 2019, for roughly two weeks. Then they were active from April 6th, 2020 to April 12th, 2020. They made another appearance on October 22, 2020, for Halloween, and, to the delightful surprise of GTA Online players, have been returned to the game in Feb 2021, during versus week.

The way peyote plants work in GTA Online is pretty simple. The controller starts vibrating relentlessly when a peyote plant is in the vicinity. When the player finds it, all they have to do is consume the plant and pass out. The character on the screen will have to enter a blacked-out zone after eating the plant and suffer through gruesome hallucinations. While these hallucination may scare the living daylights out of a person, they make for fascinating dramatics in the game.

After the hallucination ends, the player will morph into some kind of an animal. In this state, the player will neither kill nor be killed.

When the quest is completed, the player will wake up in a hospital bed, jittery and groggy but having won a grand 5000 RP bonus. RP bonuses are great for helping players level up in the game. The more peyote plants the player consumes, the higher they will rise in GTA Online.