How to use the Remote Control Unit in GTA Online

With the latest update in GTA Online, players can get their hands on the Remote Control Unit.

Sometimes it can be too dangerous to drive around in a populated lobby. Players are constantly at war with each other, which means streets are riddled with explosions. GTA Online rewards those who rely on strategy, which is why the Remote Control Unit is a good purchase.

This useful device allows players to manually control vehicles without being in the driver's seat. Players can perform various sneak attacks without the fear of retribution. However, only a select few vehicles have this ability. GTA Online is going to be a very different game from now on.

Here is how GTA Online players can use the Remote Control Unit

The above video demonstrates how the feature works in GTA Online. Players with a Remote Control Unit don't need to be in their vehicle to drive it. This allows them to sneak up on opponents without putting themselves in danger.

Here is what GTA Online players need to know about the Remote Control Unit.

Basic requirements

First off, GTA Online players need to buy themselves an Agency. Four of them are readily available on the Dynasty 8 Executive website. Afterwards, they need to purchase a particular upgrade for the interior. Finally, they can buy the Remote Control Unite via Imani Tech.

Here are the total costs that players will have to endure:

Celebrity Solutions Agency ($2,010,000 to $2,830,000)

($2,010,000 to $2,830,000) Vehicle Workshop upgrade ($800,000)

upgrade ($800,000) Remote Control Unit ($235,000)

GTA Online players would have to pay anywhere from $3,000,000 to $4,000,000 for the full set. Unfortunately, that's the current state of the game, since it rewards grinding and microtransactions. Players have to keep that in mind if they want to use the Remote Control Unit.

How to use the Remote Control Unit

GTA Online players can open up their Interaction Menu and select their Inventory. From there, players can scroll down to find Remote Control Vehicles. There should be an option called RC Personal Vehicle. Players can click on this to activate the Remote Control Unit and drive their vehicle.

They will be given a first-person view from within the car itself. This feature allows players to use their vehicle weapons, such as their machine guns. They can also detonate their vehicle, making it effective as a last ditch effort. However, players will need to file their insurance claim shortly afterwards.

Unfortunately, players cannot have both the Remotive Control Unit and the Missile Jammer. They can only have one or the other, which severely limits their options. For the sake of novelty, players can always side with the former.

The latter is more useful for the meta game, given how many autolock missiles are used.

Which vehicles can use this device?

The new GTA update is lit, love the Franklin missions, also got the Buffalo STX, been wanting the Charger Hellcat in the game for so long XD

The latest update introduced several new vehicles to GTA Online. However, only four of them have access to the Remote Control Unit:

Buffalo STX ($2,150,000)

($2,150,000) Dewbauchee Champion ($2,995,000)

($2,995,000) Enus Diety ($1,845,000)

($1,845,000) Enus Jubilee ($1,650,000)

Most of these vehicles are very reliable by GTA Online standards. Whether it's the Bufflo STX or the Champion, players can't go wrong with these slick and stylish choices.

