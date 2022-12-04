When can GTA Online players expect the winter DLC announcement?

GTA Online players might have a good idea of when to expect the winter DLC content. It's been several months since Rockstar launched the Criminal Enterprises update back in July 26, 2022.

Now that all the drip-fed vehicles have been released, nothing is left for that update. GTA Online players are expecting new DLC content within the next few weeks.

Of course, figuring out a specific date is easier said than done. GTA Online players can only speculate based on how Rockstar does business. Thankfully, with a little help from GTA+ membership deadlines, players have a good idea of when the winter DLC content might arrive.

GTA Online players should know when to expect the winter update

Announcements will likely happen a week before the update

Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc

There is historical precedence to believe that Rockstar will make the announcement a few days before the official release date. Back in 2021, they revealed the Contract DLC on December 8. However, it wasn't added to GTA Online until a few days later, on December 15.

It's very likely that history will repeat itself with the winter update. Rockstar wants to drum up excitement over the news, so they will give it a few days to trend on social media. They will also let players know what to expect with a little trailer.

With that in mind, there is a particular date that players are looking at right now. It all has to do with the current GTA+ rewards.

Many players are expecting a December 13 release date

The GTA+ rewards for November are still ongoing, even halfway into December, which is why players speculate a major change by December 12. The aforementioned benefits will only last until that particular date. Afterwards, the game will offer a new set of membership rewards.

It's reasonable to believe that December 13 will mark the arrival of the winter update. With that in mind, Rockstar will have to make their announcement sometime before then. If the game resets next Thursday, perhaps they will let everyone know by December 9.

GTA Online players will need to keep a watchful eye in the next week or so. By the time Rockstar makes it official, the winter update will likely trend on Twitter. The company doesn't reveal information about upcoming projects until they feel ready, so players must wait a little longer.

What are the current rumors surrounding the update?

Verified leaker @TezFunz2 has already talked about GTA Online leaks at length. Several rumors have been circulating about the winter update, including the return of Wade from GTA 5, along with a new Juggalo character.

There seems to be a new collectible known as the Dead Drop Package, along with a new hideout property and some related missions. Brand new vehicles will be released, although it's currently unknown how many. Rockstar recently said that players would receive a new one for completing the Heists Challenges.

Last but not least, GTA Online players could potentially gain access to a fast travel feature in the form of a taxi service. However, there might be differences between regular players and GTA+ members, but that remains to be seen. Either way, players need to stay tuned for more information.

