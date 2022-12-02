The winter update should be right around the corner, which is why GTA Online players are anxiously awaiting Rockstar's official announcement. Rumors have been circulating about the net for the past few weeks.

Twitter user @TezFunz2 have already discussed potential leaks for the winter update, although they have yet to be confirmed in any way.

GTA Online players might need a refresher on all the rumors floating about. There isn't much time left, so here's a quick reminder of what to expect in the next week or so.

GTA Online players should keep themselves updated with winter DLC rumors

A potential release date

Liam ❄️ @billsyliamgta



#GTAOnline The next GTA Online update is set to release on December 13th, per the GTA+ Event Period. Any predictions as to what the update could be? The next GTA Online update is set to release on December 13th, per the GTA+ Event Period. Any predictions as to what the update could be?#GTAOnline https://t.co/mzvFl3rxqP

Most players are marking their calendars for December 13, 2022. This is because GTA+ membership rewards will be renewed after December 12, which could potentially hint at the next big update. Of course, Rockstar would likely advertise the big event a week earlier.

Rockstar hints at Michael's return?

Tez2 @TezFunz2



A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael?

#GTAOnline In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with "movie_set" as the assigned ped model set.A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael? In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with "movie_set" as the assigned ped model set.A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael?#GTAOnline https://t.co/kvLdPS0YR9

Ever since GTA Online reintroduced Franklin Clinton back in the Contract DLC update, players have been wanting to see the other GTA 5 protagonists make a comeback. Rockstar might be teasing a Michael update, considering all the film references in the Vespucci Job Remix.

During the GTA Online mission "On Course," it was revealed that Michael is currently working on Vinewood movies. A potential DLC update could tie into that. Michael always held a deep appreciation for cinema.

Nick @GhillieYT Do You Think The December DLC in GTA Online will see the return of Michael? Do You Think The December DLC in GTA Online will see the return of Michael?

With that said, Michael's voice actor denied any reports that he was going to be involved with future updates. Ned Luke tweeted the following statement after responding to the video game website VG247:

"What does this dude really know? Or any other dude? #nada Just add "might be" and say whatever the hell you want. Does #mightbe make #******** reality? It's a mystery. Or it isn't. The answer is not the answer. Or is it? #Unknowing is #Knowing"

Of course, it remains to be seen if he's being serious or just playing around. It should be noted that Luke does stay in touch with the rumors. He previously debunked a false death claim over a year ago.

Players could potentially make their own music

Tez2 @TezFunz2



A newer music mixer in development by Rockstar? Possible collaboration with Dr.Dre?

gtaforums.com/topic/972973-r… "Rapponator"A newer music mixer in development by Rockstar? Possible collaboration with Dr.Dre? "Rapponator"A newer music mixer in development by Rockstar? Possible collaboration with Dr.Dre?gtaforums.com/topic/972973-r…

Reliable leaker @Tez2Funz suggested that Rockstar might give players the chance to mix their own music. Take-Two Interactive has previously registered a website domain with the title "rapponator.com."

It was filed all the way back on October 22, 2020, so they have been working on it for a while now. The GTA Online insider also reported the possibility that Dr. Dre might reappear in the next update. However, this is only speculation for the time being, so take it with a grain of salt.

Miscellaneous info

Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3



A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!



#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames GTA Online winter DLC leaks:A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too! GTA Online winter DLC leaks:A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/4WHhWJ9pO5

GTA Online's source code has been leaked very recently by hackers. Whether or not they were also responsible for the GTA 6 leaks is unclear at the moment. Either way, the following names can be found in the game files:

Acid

Acid Lab

Dax Overlay

Dead Drop Package

Downtown Cab

Gun Van

Stash House

Tractor

Warehouse Juggalo

Warehouse Juggalo Dax

These are blip names that should appear on the map radar. Based on the "Warehouse Juggalo" title, it's very likely that Wade is going to show up in GTA Online. "Downtown Cab" might also refer to a potential fast travel feature for GTA+ members, since @TezFunz2 reported it earlier.

