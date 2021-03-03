Earlier this week, fake news on the internet spread that actor Ned Luke, famous for portraying Michael De Santa GTA 5, had allegedly died. The type of information has increasingly become a worrying trend. It is also not the first time actors involved with GTA, specifically Ned Luke, have been rumored to be dead.

Jay Klaitz, who played Lester Crest in GTA 5, had to deal with something similar. Fake news about his death was spread on the internet. The source of these rumors is unconfirmed. But they likely originated on social media and in some forums.

Luke recently recovered from a severe bout of pneumonia from COVID. Obviously, he did not take kindly to these rumors but responded hilariously.

Ned Luke from GTA 5 responds to fake news of his death in classic Michael De Santa fashion.

The actor began by saying,

"It's a sad day in GTA land.."

He went on to comment satirically on the ridiculous nature of these rumors. Such rumors of the actor's death pop up on the internet every now-and-then. It is understandably frustrating for Luke to experience this harassment every few months.

But the actor seemed to be taking it in stride and was poking fun at the bizarre and baseless nature of these rumors. His video's response has been met with relief and joy. Fans were overjoyed to see Luke channel Michael from GTA 5 for the video.

Ned you are to cool man so happy you beat covid I knew you could anyway your a bad ass an no way dead legends never die. — ☆The Wild Bandit☆ (@TheWildBandit89) March 2, 2021

I bet Trevor is pissed. He thought you faked your death again! pic.twitter.com/k0IoF8JQeT — Queen McSteve (@QueenMcSteve) March 3, 2021

You forget a thousand things everyday, make sure those rumors are one of them — blank (@Blankkkcanvass) March 3, 2021

Ned isn't dead, someone just chose option B — QuarantinedHawk1 (@ViestaryHawk1) March 3, 2021

While the GTA franchise has largely been an anthology, the series has its fair share of intertextuality, with each game being a self-contained story. This video is proof that Luke can still play Michael to perfection should Rockstar Games bring the character back to a GTA sequel.