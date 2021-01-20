Ned Luke comes out of hospital in true Michael De Santa fashion

After a severe battle with COVID-pneumonia, popular actor Ned Luke has finally recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The 62-year old actor, known globally for playing the iconic role of Michael De Santa in Rockstar Games' GTA 5, recently left fans worried after he posted a picture of himself in hospital:

Yesterday I was admitted to Emory John’s Creek with CoVid Pneumonia. This shit is real and it ain’t fun. I’ll be down for a while but I’m coming back strong as ever. Soon. Take care and thanks for the support. The folds on the front line are true heroes. Support them. pic.twitter.com/4GBUGCynnS — Ned Luke (@ned_luke) January 16, 2021

Having been admitted to the Emory John's Creek Hospital on January 16th, Ned Luke thanked fans for their support as he vowed to come back stronger than ever.

On January 19th, he provided a positive update, posting a picture of himself back on his feet and revealing that he was almost back to feeling normal again:

#CrushingCoVid #FeelingBetter #FatBoy Kicking CoVid’s ass. #thanks for all the love and support. Showered up and moving around. Almost feeling human again. Y’all have no idea how much I appreciate you. #LoveMyFans ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/6uv81feTIy — Ned Luke (@ned_luke) January 18, 2021

As his well-wishers continued to send him support from all across the globe, his most recent update will undoubtedly come as a pleasant surprise for his fans.

Taking to Twitter, Ned Luke posted a short video of himself coming out of the hospital in a scene similar to that of his character respawning in GTA:

We’re #CrushingCoVid Thanks so much for all the support and love. Y’all really helped pull me thru. We got this. #LoveMyFans pic.twitter.com/onU6T7rAsb — Ned Luke (@ned_luke) January 20, 2021

With the same characteristic swagger and instantly recognizable tone of Michael De Santa, fans can see Ned Luke walking out of the hospital as he proceeds to mouth a series of iconic lines:

"Yeah, hello. I'm gonna need a taxi. Hey, I ain't going anywhere pal, Big Daddy's back!"

With his recent ode to Michael De Santa, fans went into a frenzy as they took to Twitter to congratulate Ned Luke on his safe recovery.

Ned Luke wins hearts online with Michael De Santa impersonation

The iconic trio of Trevor Phillips, Franklin Clinton, and Michael De Santa were instrumental in laying the foundation for GTA 5's stupendous success.

Portrayed by actors Steven Ogg, Shawn Fonteno, and Ned Luke, the trio's performances often get labeled as the greatest performances captured in video game history.

With 2021 set to mark the game's eighth anniversary, GTA 5 continues to set the cash registers ringing, as it seems to be showing no signs of slowing down. It's sustained popularity, which has been further emboldened by the expansiveness of GTA online, is further testament to the game's timeless status.

Ned Luke's performance as Michael De Santa earned him not only rave reviews but also a loyal legion of fans who were most relieved to see him successfully recover from COVID.

Respawning at the hospital in true “Michael De Santa” style! 👊

Stay safe and strong Mr Luke! 🙏 You’re the man! 👍 🙌 — Nelson Tsang (@Nelsonator9000) January 20, 2021

LETS GOOOO — HunterTV☄️ (@itsHunterTV) January 20, 2021

Literally said the same thing when he walked out! 😂 — Mike Bellmore (@Themickster4) January 20, 2021

Awesome news, Ned! Glad to see you well again! — Jean (@jean_ccj) January 20, 2021

We love you too, sir.



We are glad you are okay now.



I hope you will stay safe. — Danish (11 days left) (@Danishsandesu) January 20, 2021

Ned, ya done did it... Ya put a great big smile on my face, dude. You rule. — Brandon Cade (@RexWolfen) January 20, 2021

I'm glad your back ned, you kicked covids ass. Im working on a surprise for you, for beating the virus, your a legend!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/hi466uZsMQ — Travis Crothers (@Crothers_99) January 20, 2021

Knew you'd pull through! Glad to see you're doing much better pic.twitter.com/aMpniVckBr — thebrickprince 亗 (@thebrickprince) January 20, 2021

Despite dealing with a life-threatening sickness, Ned Luke's positive outlook and approach continues to earn him support online, as fans can't seem to get enough of the one and only Michael De Santa.