Ned Luke aka 'Michael De Santa' responds to rumours of a GTA 5 movie

It's been seven years since the biggest game of the past decade, GTA 5, hit the shelves. After the global success of the instalment, the legendary trio of Michael De Santa, Trevor Phillips and Franklin Clinton went on to become canon in the Grand Theft Auto universe.

Rockstar Games' decision to introduce three protagonists proved to be a major win as the trio are often considered to be the greatest characters ever written for a video-game narrative.

Moreover, since the stupendous success of GTA 5, it was speculated that Rockstar Games would soon release GTA 6, which has reportedly been in the works for quite for some time now. Despite numerous rumours, nothing concrete has emerged yet and in a recent report by Dexerto, it was revealed that a GTA 5 movie could be arriving before GTA 6 hits the shelves:

The project is still reportedly in the "early stages" of development, but is likely to release before another GTA game from Rockstar.https://t.co/W5eAhoXxAD — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) October 4, 2020

The movie is rumoured to feature live-action versions of the trio of Michael, Trevor and Franklin (portrayed by Ned Luke, Steven Ogg and Shawn Fonteno respectively).

However, according to a report by Rockstar Intel, these rumours are presumed to be false as according to the team at Rockstar Games, there are no plans to release a movie on GTA 5 anytime soon or at all:

Over the last few weeks, rumours have surfaced about a GTA movie being in development, featuring the GTAV characters



No, dont expect a GTA Movie anytime soon or at allhttps://t.co/d64u6Of6Kh pic.twitter.com/y3bZXGHhXX — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) October 5, 2020

While this may come as a disappointment for fans looking forward to a live-action adaptation, they can take solace in the fact that one of the main protagonists, the temperamental Michael De Santa himself, responded with a winner of a reply:

Damn. I was really looking forward to shooting that. Oh well. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ned Luke (@ned_luke) October 5, 2020

Michael De Santa is looking forward to starring in a GTA 5 movie

Michael De Santa was portrayed by Ned Luke in GTA 5, and the actor instantly became a fan favourite.

Luke received praise for his portrayal of a man caught between his family and his dark past as he breathed life into his visceral performance.

In his reply above, Ned Luke states that he was really looking forward to shooting for the live-action movie, a response which clearly left fans amused as they took to Twitter to address his reply:

Maybe one day. Maybe once GTA V on the PS9 has released it'll become a thing 😉 — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) October 5, 2020

Ned dont tease us 😄 lmao would love a gta movie starring yourself and the rest of the GTAV cast 🤣 — ☆THE WILD BANDIT☆ (@TheWildBandit89) October 5, 2020

Imagine if they made a Netflix series of GTA.



I’d so binge that, especially if it had you guys in it. — Internalized Yeen Scream (@Lenny_Fais) October 5, 2020

@ned_luke this is why i love you man your so funny — Zephyr (@xZephyrous) October 5, 2020

While fans may not be getting a live-action GTA 5 movie anytime soon, they can certainly look forward to Michael De Santa returning in the flesh as Ned Luke is on board.