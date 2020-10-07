Ned Luke aka 'Michael De Santa' responds to rumours of a GTA 5 movie

It's been seven years since the biggest game of the past decade, GTA 5, hit the shelves. After the global success of the instalment, the legendary trio of Michael De Santa, Trevor Phillips and Franklin Clinton went on to become canon in the Grand Theft Auto universe.
Rockstar Games' decision to introduce three protagonists proved to be a major win as the trio are often considered to be the greatest characters ever written for a video-game narrative.
Moreover, since the stupendous success of GTA 5, it was speculated that Rockstar Games would soon release GTA 6, which has reportedly been in the works for quite for some time now. Despite numerous rumours, nothing concrete has emerged yet and in a recent report by Dexerto, it was revealed that a GTA 5 movie could be arriving before GTA 6 hits the shelves:
The movie is rumoured to feature live-action versions of the trio of Michael, Trevor and Franklin (portrayed by Ned Luke, Steven Ogg and Shawn Fonteno respectively).
However, according to a report by Rockstar Intel, these rumours are presumed to be false as according to the team at Rockstar Games, there are no plans to release a movie on GTA 5 anytime soon or at all:
While this may come as a disappointment for fans looking forward to a live-action adaptation, they can take solace in the fact that one of the main protagonists, the temperamental Michael De Santa himself, responded with a winner of a reply:
Michael De Santa is looking forward to starring in a GTA 5 movie
Michael De Santa was portrayed by Ned Luke in GTA 5, and the actor instantly became a fan favourite.
Luke received praise for his portrayal of a man caught between his family and his dark past as he breathed life into his visceral performance.
In his reply above, Ned Luke states that he was really looking forward to shooting for the live-action movie, a response which clearly left fans amused as they took to Twitter to address his reply:
While fans may not be getting a live-action GTA 5 movie anytime soon, they can certainly look forward to Michael De Santa returning in the flesh as Ned Luke is on board.Published 07 Oct 2020, 17:21 IST