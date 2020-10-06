The seven year anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5 arrived on September 17, 2020. Seven years later and the game is still going strong. The player base is still massive, the game has seen mods such as the GTA RP take over, and is even getting remade. GTA 5 will soon be playable on a third generation of consoles.

From PS3 and Xbox 360, to PS4 and Xbox One, to the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X, GTA 5 has not showed any signs of slowing down. Of course, GTA 6 will come some day, but for now GTA 5 is still where the action is.

GTA 5 clip from after release is resurfacing

Another seven year anniversary has come as of October 3, 2020. A YouTube video uploaded on October 3, 2013 shows the main voice cast trio approached by a fan. The fan has his father on the phone as Ned Luke (Michael), Steven Ogg (Trevor), and Shawn Fonteno (Franklin) all head down the sidewalk in front of him.

The YouTuber attended a concert that these three actors were also at. Afterwards, he called his dad (who is a huge GTA 5 fan) on the phone. Shawn Fonteno gives a quick “Hey, what's up dad?” Steven Ogg speaks to him in a different video. The star of this video, however, is the voice of Michael - Ned Luke. He takes the phone and speaks directly to the fan's father.

Advertisement

Ned Luke says hello and gives the father the true Michael treatment. He tells him a signature GTA 5 line, “You forget a thousand things every day. Make sure this is one of them.” The fan takes the phone back and speaks to his father, explaining that he just had to make that happen for him.

The YouTube algorithm decided that this needed to be seen again. Fans of GTA 5, and those hopeful for GTA 6, are gathering in the comments to express thanks to these voice actors. It really is wonderful seeing an actor take the time to interact with a fan in this manner.