GTA 5 Cast: Who plays Trevor in the game?

Trevor Phillips is a character that caused mainstream media and publications around the world to go into hyper-drive with their criticism about GTA 5. One character alone, in a game full of violent characters, would become the poster child for increasing violence in video games and the hotbed for controversy.

Trevor was simply one of the most interesting characters ever created by Rockstar Games in the GTA franchise. While the character could've just as easily ended up being a caricature and simply a punchline, Rockstar's honest writing shines through.

To play a character like Trevor Phillips in GTA 5, an actor would truly have to possess extraordinary talent and would have to turn in an intense performance. Stepping into the bloody shoes of Trevor was veteran actor, Steven Ogg.

GTA 5 Cast: Who plays Trevor Phillips?

Ogg has made a name for himself in the world of television as one of the most intense actors around.

The Canadian actor has had an extensive career in both film and TV and has a long list of credits that includes an appearance in the long-running show, Law and Order. His career took off in a huge way after his work in GTA 5, and what followed was a slew of iconic roles in huge TV shows.

Fans of The Walking Dead were pleasantly surprised when they heard a familiar voice and was greeted to Steven Ogg's character, Simon. Ogg has also had appearances on shows such as Westworld and Better Call Saul.

A truly intense performer, no one but Steven Ogg could have pulled off the chaotic energy of Trevor in GTA 5. In addition to the motion capture, much like the rest of the cast, the actor also lent his likeness to the character in GTA 5.