GTA 6: 5 celebrities who should definitely make a cameo in the game

The GTA franchise is not only one of the biggest names in the videogame industry but its influence expands across other forms of entertainment as well. Rockstar has made it no secret that the franchise heavily borrows from cinema and has even included some of the biggest names in entertainment in the cast.

Bonafide Hollywood legends such as Ray Liotta, Samuel L. Jackson and Dennis Hopper have lent their talents to GTA games in the past. However, over the years, Rockstar has moved away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Having said that, fans would still appreciate an interesting cameo from some of their favourite entertainment personalities in the GTA franchise. Here, we take a look at some of our picks for a cameo in the next GTA game.

5 celebrities who should definitely make a cameo in the next GTA game

1) Margot Robbie

(Image Credits: Heroic Hollywood)

Margot Robbie has gone from strength to strength ever since she made her debut in mainstream Hollywood with Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. With back-to-back phenomenal performances in movies such as I, Tonya and Bombshell, the actress has been on the rise.

Her iconic turn as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, as well as Birds of Prey, has cemented her version as the most popular in the fanbase. Over the years, she has showcased a dynamic range, and her intensity and charm would fit right in with the GTA franchise.

Margot Robbie is currently one of the biggest names in Hollywood and has shown that she is capable of brilliant comedic cameos in films, having made such an appearance in The Big Short. A similar appearance in the GTA franchise would be extremely well-received by fans.

2) Joe Pesci

(Image Credits: GQ)

If there ever was the most quintessential actor in the gangster-film genre from the late 80s and 90s who delivered back-to-back iconic performances, it was Joe Pesci.

The man is synonymous with intense, nuanced and excellent performances and has rarely ever put a foot wrong. While younger fans might know him as Marv from Home Alone, Joe Pesci has played some truly terrifying psychopaths in the past.

To fans of the gangster movie genre, Joe Pesci is nothing short of a bonafide legend. While he has been extremely picky and selective with his roles in recent time, a Joe Pesci cameo in GTA would be absolutely iconic.

His much more subdued turn in The Irishman proved that the actor can still pull of terrifying performances in a whole variety of ways. Pesci would fit right in with the GTA franchise, and his appearance would be enough for fans to go ballistic.

3) Eric Andre

(Image Credits: NME)

There aren't many personalities in Hollywood as erratic and hilarious as Eric Andre. How the Eric Andre Show has managed to survive 4 seasons on Adult Swim, with a 5th on the way, is truly puzzling. The show regularly tortures its guests, and Eric Andre takes pride in having the most outrageous things on television.

Andre has achieved legendary status in pop culture as one of the most hilarious personalities and a truly fearless performer. His erratic and bizarre energy would be perfect for GTA, and his brand of humour is very much in-line with that of the franchise.

Even with GTA's history of ridiculous and outrageous characters, Eric just being himself would still overshadow many in his wake.

4) Henry Cavill

(Image Credits: Harpers Bazaar)

Every iconic character role known in entertainment seems to have been picked up by Henry Cavill in recent years. From playing Superman in the DCEU to playing Geralt in Netflix's The Witcher, Cavill has truly achieved huge success in the entertainment industry.

His unique charm and larger-than-life presence would be a great asset for writers of the GTA franchise to utilise.

He has repeatedly expressed his love for gaming in several interviews over the years. He even recalled a story in which he missed Zack Snyder's call for the role of Superman because he was busy playing World of Warcraft. Cavill is a huge video game nerd and recently even built a gaming PC for himself live on Instagram.

A cameo from Henry Cavill would go a long way to please fans of the GTA franchise.

5) Keanu Reaves

(Image Credits: The New Yorker)

It seems like the mainstream audience has now woken up to the true powers of Keanu Reaves as he has become possibly the most beloved celebrity of our time. Keanu has been delivering iconic performances over the years in movies such as in Speed, The Matrix and now John Wick.

The actor has been synonymous with the action genre but has also dabbled with comedy, most famously in the Bill and Ted franchise. The actor's unique charm is quite inexplicable as he can appear both menacing yet loveable in a matter of seconds.

His intensity in the John Wick movies simply goes to show that Keanu is an actor with an extremely wide range. With a prominent role in Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps Keanu is up for more roles in videogames, and it simply doesn't get bigger than GTA.