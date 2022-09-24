Everything currently known about hacker behind GTA 6 leaks

Needless to say, the hacker responsible for the GTA 6 leaks has caused a lot of controversy over the past week. That said, a suspect was recently arrested for their alleged involvement in the GTA 6 leaks.

The investigation has been underway for less than a week, and several questions are yet to be answered. What's known is that the hacker is responsible for the biggest leak in recent video game history.

Here's a short compilation of currently known information about the hacker behind the GTA 6 leaks. Keep in mind that a lot will change between now and later. It's an ongoing story that will likely be updated constantly in the near future.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Current details about the suspect behind recent GTA 6 leaks

They were allegedly behind the Uber and Rockstar security breaches

Ben @videotech_



The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.



uber.com/en-GB/newsroom… Uber and Rockstar Games are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice amid both companies being hacked.The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022. Uber and Rockstar Games are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice amid both companies being hacked.The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.uber.com/en-GB/newsroom… https://t.co/1Dv3rXnsrb

Sometime on September 15, a hacker managed to bypass Uber security via social engineering. A few days later, on September 18, another hacker released over 90 minutes of GTA 6 leaks. It's unknown if they are the same person, although Uber believes there is a connection in some way.

The hacker reportedly sent a Telegram message to a website administrator for the hacking forum Breached. Allegedly, they claimed responsibility for the recent attacks on Rockstar Games, and even sent evidence to the website administrator.

Hacker websites like Doxbin were quick to figure out the hacker's identity. Apparently, he would go by the pseudonyms "White" and "Beachbase." The hacker allegedly had a criminal record with a prior arrest. He seemingly has a history with law enforcement agencies.

Uber believes the hacker was involved in the Lapsus$ group

Michael @LegacyKillaHD BREAKING: An online hacker forum admin claims that the individual behind the GTA 6 & Uber hacks is none other than the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang.



Reportedly, a 16 year old boy from the UK.



Lapsus$ previously breached Okta, Samsung, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ubisoft, etc. BREAKING: An online hacker forum admin claims that the individual behind the GTA 6 & Uber hacks is none other than the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang.Reportedly, a 16 year old boy from the UK.Lapsus$ previously breached Okta, Samsung, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ubisoft, etc.

On September 19, Uber released their official statement regarding the matter. They believe the hacker may have ties to Lapsus$. The infamous hacking group has gained notoriety over the past year. They committed various cyber attacks on major companies like Microsoft, T-Mobile, and Ubisoft.

Lapsus$ was particularly known for using Telegram for communication purposes. The hacker behind the GTA 6 leaks reportedly used the same messaging app when they contacted the Breached forums.

Uber and Rockstar have since contacted the FBI and the US Department of Justice over the impending case. The National Crime Agency has also been involved in the case, since the suspect is believed to be from the United Kingdom. Lapsus$ is considered an international group by law enforcement agencies.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion

Michael @LegacyKillaHD



Source: BREAKING NEWS: It's expected that London Police & the FBI will provide further information & statements later today in regards to the arrest of the alleged 17-year old GTA 6 hacker.Source: @MatthewKeysLive BREAKING NEWS: It's expected that London Police & the FBI will provide further information & statements later today in regards to the arrest of the alleged 17-year old GTA 6 hacker.Source: @MatthewKeysLive

On September 22, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old teenager from Oxfordshire. They announced the arrest on their official Twitter page. The suspect is currently being held on suspicion of hacking. As of this writing, he remains in police custody.

The GTA 6 leaks investigation was held up by the National Cyber Crime Unit, a commanding branch of the National Crime Agency. They are responsible for looking into serious crimes regarding cyber attacks in the United Kingdom.

When discussing the GTA 6 leaks, it remains to be seen if there are multiple hackers at work here. The investigation is still ongoing, so more answers will be revealed in the coming weeks and months. If the suspects are convicted of their alleged crimes, the judge will likely hand out harsh sentences.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far