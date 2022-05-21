Small compilation of GTA 6 leaks on Reddit from supposed insider

A Redditor known as u/GTA_VI_Leak is a supposed insider who works with a marketing firm that apparently knows some information about GTA 6. There is no concrete proof that their multitude of leaks is authentic, but they serve as an interesting discussion point.

After all, next to nothing is actually known about the game. Considering this supposed insider has gotten some traction lately on Reddit, it's worth investigating their claims and documenting some of the more interesting talking points.

Note: Most text-based leaks tend to be completely bogus, but there is occasionally a genuine one.

Small compilation of supposed insider's GTA 6 leaks on Reddit

The above Reddit post is one of their only non-text-based posts. It's a crudely-drawn map that doesn't reveal much useful information on its own, so the leaker put in some data in a comment:

Bottom left is apparently Vice City

Bottom right is apparently Cottonmouth

Top left is apparently Carcer City

Liberty City is apparently across the bridge to the right

The idea of Carcer City (from the Manhunt Games), Liberty City, and Vice City being in GTA 6 would sound too good to be true. The leaker's other leaks also reference these cities, such as:

The first act focuses on Ricardo (one of the protagonists) being a smuggler in Vice City

The second act focuses on Kacey (the second protagonist) being a petty criminal in Carcer City and Liberty City

The third act returns to Vice City, where Ricardo's organization attacks a prison bus that Kacey happened to be on

Apparently, there is a third main character named Rose, a police officer whom Ricardo romances.

Speaking of Rose, the above image apparently looks like her a lot. She's supposedly a playable character who receives a regular salary and lives in a lovely home in Vice City. She will also be informed of any significant crimes Ricardo and Kacey commit in Vice City.

Aside from that, the GTA 6 map is supposedly as big as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 maps put together. Other interesting tidbits from these GTA 6 leaks include:

Heists only fail if one of the three main characters dies (gamers can walk away with no cash)

Users will have to use airports to access Carcer City & Liberty City from Vice City

Single-player is the main priority over online

The game's events take place in 2023

The GTA 5 protagonists do not return

GTA 6's AI is heavily improved upon from past games

Characters will need to sleep to avoid suffering consequences (some activities add stress to the protagonists)

The protagonists can take various drugs to affect their gameplay

A "drug-addled" Tony Price is planned to be a protagonist in a single-player DLC

Ramon is a Vice City Vagos member who is a protagonist of a second single-player DLC

Bullworth is apparently in the game, but players cannot use weapons at the school

Health bars are divided into five categories(Temperature, stamina, damage, hunger, and stress)

Some Wanted Level changes include:

Police can use dogs, tear gas, riot shields, and other advanced combat tactics

1-star = police try to pull the criminal over, which can lead to a ticket that players can try to talk out of

2-stars = police chase the criminal

3-stars = police chase the criminal and may use deadly force

4-stars = police will use deadly force

5-stars = more police

6-stars = N.O.O.S.E. and FIB get involved

There will be crime scenes and detectives that can ask the player about these crimes

Dead bodies can be put in trunks to hide them from police

The above leak shows what's apparently the entire soundtrack for GTA 6. Another GTA 6 leak from this user claims that Wildstyle will get new songs added every week via the Rockstar Games Social Club (along with a new radio host). Lazlow Jones will also host Integrity 3.0.

Another interesting tidbit from this GTA 6 leaker is that the online game will have a battle royale with 100 players in it. There are always new leaks from u/GTA_VI_Leak, not to mention that there were many old leaks not covered here due to how much information there was.

It will be interesting to see if this GTA 6 leak is disproven in time or if it is authentic.

What is officially known about GTA 6?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

As of right now, the only thing known about the upcoming title is that it's being worked on. That's literally it. Since this initial tweet, Rockstar Games has not made any announcements about this topic, so fans can't readily prove or disprove any new leaks.

It's a game that millions of gamers are eagerly awaiting, although it isn't known when its release date will be. Until then, followers can only be patient.

