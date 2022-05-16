Exploring the best GTA 6 fan-made maps

GTA 6 fans should take a break from dubious 'leaks' now and then to see what other fans are speculating about the game.

Many fans have come up with fan art and story ideas and discussed gameplay upgrades they wish to see in the next game. However, what draws the most attention are the fan-made maps.

This article looks at some of the most interesting fan-made maps for the upcoming game.

GTA 6 fan maps that look extremely real

A gigantic map that dwarfs the GTA 5 map

This map was originally posted on the r/GTA6 subreddit about a year ago, but fans have recently been discussing it again. It seems to be heavily based on the Los Santos and Blaine County map from GTA 5. The whole map is a single island with a large lake near the top.

In Grand Theft Auto 5, Los Santos was positioned in the southern portion of the island, with the beachline facing the west. Like every other one listed here, this fan-made map is based on Florida. Hence, the major city here, Vice City, is positioned in the eastern portion.

The map's size is something that can certainly be debated. Last year, Tom Henderson, a fairly trustworthy leaker, revealed that the map in Grand Theft Auto 6 might not be as large as most players expect. This is definitely a possibility as bigger isn't always better.

A map with more urban landscapes than GTA 5

Another GTA 6 fan-made map that was recently posted on the same subreddit depicts a much more urban setting. This map appears to have far less wilderness than Grand Theft Auto 5 or the other maps featured here.

There was no wilderness in the original Vice City in the 2D Universe nor in its recreation in the 3D Universe. Rockstar presented their HD Universe recreation of Liberty City in the same way. However, this map has a roughly 50/50 distribution of urbanscapes and wilderness, which some players thought was odd.

Furthermore, Vice City does not appear to be the only focus here, as there is another large city on the western coast.

A more realistic take on Florida and Miami

This map is quite similar to the first map showcased here, but it takes the Florida theme a bit further. Thanks to its conical shape, the map truly feels like a peninsula, and the most interesting thing is that it isn't an island.

The top is closed off by land, something that hasn't been seen in the series since Grand Theft Auto 3. While it seems a lot more realistic than an island in the middle of nowhere, it is unlikely that Rockstar will not choose an island map.

Vice City and Cottonmouth are the biggest cities, with several smaller towns spread around the map.

A highly detailed map with multiple labels

This map seems to be very similar to the first map, but Vice City takes up a significant portion of the map. Cottonmouth and Turismo are the other big cities here, but not as gigantic as Vice City.

The map creator has added labels to point out several landmarks, including the location of bigfoot sightings. The sheer amount of detail that has gone into this map proves that the creator has spent countless hours behind it.

Edited by Shaheen Banu