Rockstar’s tweet regarding GTA 6 is their most-liked tweet in history

There is no doubt that GTA 6 is one of the most hypeworthy games today; anybody who doubts that should check out Rockstar's tweet on it.

Rockstar Games never explicitly states GTA 6 by name, but they heavily allude to the concept of it. Back on February 4, 2022, they posted a tweet regarding "a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series." It didn't state much except that the game was under development.

There were no pictures or release dates mentioned. Despite that, this tweet managed to get well over half a million likes on Twitter. It took less than a day to become the most-liked tweet from Rockstar Games' Twitter account.

Rockstar Games hinting at GTA 6 is their most-liked tweet in history

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

A few sentences confirming GTA 6's existence was enough for Twitter to explode with hype. The vast majority of the likes came on the first day, where this tweet received 483K Likes in 12 hours.

For reference, the next most popular tweet was related to the GTA Trilogy announcement, which currently has over 353K Likes. The GTA 6 tweet has nearly 595K Likes, significantly higher than the previous record.

One can only hope that the upcoming game won't turn out to be a disappointment like the GTA Trilogy. Fans were hyped for that title, only to be given the worst-reviewed Grand Theft Auto game of all time.

The GTA Trilogy's reveal video was the previous record holder for Rockstar Games' most-liked tweet. There was no gameplay here, but the popularity of the three classic titles resonated strongly with gamers back then. That's also partially why the backlash was so strong when the game turned out to be a controversial remaster.

Several of Rockstar Games' subsequent most-liked tweets are either related to the above ones that accompanied the GTA 6 tweet.

Hype for GTA 6

GTA 6 News @GTA6Intel GTA 6 is happening. GTA 6 is happening.

If just a few sentences about the next Grand Theft Auto game being worked on is enough to hype gamers up to the next level, then imagine Rockstar's tweeting some actual gameplay or a Newswire post about it. This game has trended on Twitter in the past on numerous occasions, and that's without anything substantial to go off of.

Back then, gamers were excited about leaks. It wasn't uncommon for somebody to be intrigued when they saw the game trending on Twitter, only to be disappointed that it was nothing important. The following tweet is a perfect example of that.

Paul @gabinky85 @IGN First time I’ve seen GTA6 trending and it’s not bullshit. @IGN First time I’ve seen GTA6 trending and it’s not bullshit.

Of course, gamers are still eagerly awaiting any information on the next Grand Theft Auto game. Fortunately for them, there may be more news in the near future, as evidenced by the following tweet.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.



On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!

The official Newswire will post more details on the upcoming game in the future, although no specific date is mentioned. Something similar happened with the GTA Trilogy, where they revealed more information about that game in the following weeks after the initial tweets.

Fans can only hope that a Newswire post detailing the next Grand Theft Auto game comes soon. Better yet, many gamers hope that the next title comes out in the next few years.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

