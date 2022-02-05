“Cannot wait to step into the future”: GTA 6 is seemingly confirmed by Rockstar Games, fans go wild

GTA 6 may no longer be a pipe dream based on Rockstar Games' recent Tweets.

It's been a meme in numerous gaming communities about how GTA 6 would never come out, much to the frustration of many gamers. However, Rockstar Games has recently posted a tweet that seems to confirm that the next mainline game is being worked on:

"We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway."

Not only that, they posted that there will be details about it on the Newswire in the future (although no date is given):

"We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!"

Naturally, fans explode with excitement.

Rockstar Games confirming GTA 6 has many fans going absolutely wild with excitement

These two tweets came from Rockstar Games early on February 4, 2022. Their first tweet here has now become their most-liked tweet in history. Rockstar Games has been notoriously silent on its development, leading many fans to wonder if they would ever see the game in their lifetime.

No official dates are given in this announcement. Likewise, there aren't any details about what players can expect to see in the upcoming game. Still, the announcement of one of the most anticipated video games in recent history has led to many gamers being excited at the prospect of future news.

Twitter reactions

$𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ @slvppy wake up to find out GTA 6 is now in the works wake up to find out GTA 6 is now in the works https://t.co/oesvx6SO6A

Gamers around the world have been dreaming about this game for years. GTA 5 came out in 2013, and it's been nearly a decade since then. Rockstar Games' lack of communication is what made the idea of the game coming out seem like a pipe dream to some fans.

Now, those hyped-up fans don't have to dream about it becoming a reality.

KiNG👑😈🦾🅴 @KiNG_JoKeR313 @RockstarGames Me and the boys when GTA 6 Comes out @RockstarGames Me and the boys when GTA 6 Comes out https://t.co/s8g58xQIXW

Some fans are taking a humorous approach to Rockstar Games' latest announcement. After all, there is no confirmation on when the game will come out. All fans have to go off of is an announcement that GTA 6 is under development.

It could be months or years until GTA 6 comes out, but that hasn't stopped other fans from being excited.

GTA 6 News @GTA6Intel GTA 6 is happening. GTA 6 is happening.

Just the single message of "GTA 6 is happening." has well over 23K likes in a few hours. Many fans in that tweet's replies are excited and posting various gifs or messages about their hype.

Some people thought it would never happen, but GTA 6 will be a real game in this generation.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows GTA 6 is trending and it’s because Rockstar actually announced it, never thought I’d see the day. GTA 6 is trending and it’s because Rockstar actually announced it, never thought I’d see the day. https://t.co/2JPYtEQQR2

GTA 6 is the number one trending video game in the United States, and it's not surprising to see why. It's not because of a bogus leak, either; fans seriously never expected to see the game be announced.

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik WHICH GAME BETTER GTA 6 OR I BREAK THAT HOLLYWOOD BLONDE JABRONI HULK HOGAN’S NECK 3? WHICH GAME BETTER GTA 6 OR I BREAK THAT HOLLYWOOD BLONDE JABRONI HULK HOGAN’S NECK 3?

Seeing a picture of Brock Lesnar in a popular tweet is one thing, but it's also amusing to see another wrestling legend directly reference GTA 6. Aside from his amusing rivalry with Hulk Hogan, this tweet is an example of how even non-gamers are aware of how popular GTA 6 is.

jacksfilms🌹 @jacksfilms With GTA 6 finally confirmed, I wanna remind you that GTA V grossed $1 billion in its first 3 days - not even Endgame did that (that took 5 days).



"no one asked" I KNOWWW I KNOWWWWWW With GTA 6 finally confirmed, I wanna remind you that GTA V grossed $1 billion in its first 3 days - not even Endgame did that (that took 5 days). "no one asked" I KNOWWW I KNOWWWWWW

GTA 5 is one of the best-selling video games of all time. If it made over $1 billion in revenue in three days, one must wonder how much the next mainline game could sell. It wouldn't be shocking to some fans if it repeats this accolade or makes a new world record altogether.

TmarTn @TmarTn



Rockstar is the absolute and drops nothing but masterpieces.



Glad they are taking their time. I bet the people complaining about how long it's taken Rockstar to announce GTA 6 are the same people complaining about all the rushed games lately (Battlefield, Cyberpunk, etc).Rockstar is the absoluteand drops nothing but masterpieces.Glad they are taking their time. I bet the people complaining about how long it's taken Rockstar to announce GTA 6 are the same people complaining about all the rushed games lately (Battlefield, Cyberpunk, etc).Rockstar is the absolute 🐐 and drops nothing but masterpieces. Glad they are taking their time. https://t.co/q1gLFYubHL

Many gamers love Rockstar Games for the titles they've put out over the past few decades. For some fans, they're the greatest of all time when it comes to high-quality games. The recent GTA Trilogy fiasco wasn't great (Rockstar Games didn't make it, they still oversaw it).

Most fans are still excited to see what the future has in store for them.

Ben T. @videotech_ I love how everyone is ignoring E&E. It really does to show that GTA 6 bombshell creates so much more excitement. I love how everyone is ignoring E&E. It really does to show that GTA 6 bombshell creates so much more excitement.

Not all upcoming titles from Rockstar Games are creating hype. In the case of the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, fans are mostly expecting a similar experience to the last-gen versions. Fans have seen GTA 5 for nearly a decade, so another port of it would never compare to the hype of GTA 6.

The above tweet is an example of a fan joking about how GTA 5 was on every major console for seemingly forever. Fans have wanted a new game for years, and they're finally getting it. Whether future GTA 5 ports are still a big selling point remains to be seen.

Paul @gabinky85 @IGN First time I’ve seen GTA6 trending and it’s not bullshit. @IGN First time I’ve seen GTA6 trending and it’s not bullshit.

This tweet is another perfect example of a fan who was sick of seeing the game trend on Twitter, only for it to be because of some random leak. Fans can't verify GTA 6 leaks, but they can certainly trust Rockstar Games when it comes to them announcing that they're officially working on the project.

Intel Gaming @IntelGaming GTA 6 news? My body is ready GTA 6 news? My body is ready😫 https://t.co/KMGlaAJguA

The initial GTA 6 announcement didn't mention any release dates, so fans can only make memes and be hyped for any future information.

