How much money has GTA 5 made in recent years?

GTA 5 has sold over 150 million copies in total and continually makes over a few million dollars a day.

It's unquestionably the most successful GTA title of all time. However, some GTA fans wonder about how much money the game has made in its lifetime. GTA 5's success is also attributed to GTA Online, as players can purchase Shark Cards to get money in-game right away.

By 2020, GTA 5 made over $6 billion. Its recent years have been more profitable than some of its past years. An exciting study by NetBet looked through years of sales data and found that GTA 5 makes roughly $911 million a year. In the same survey, GTA 5 makes approximately $2.5 million a day.

GTA 5 makes millions of dollars a day and continues to make a lot of money for Rockstar Games

GTA 5 is one of the most successful video games of all time. It's a 2013 game that still sells well in the modern gaming landscape, and its sales number from above is still outdated by nearly a year. As GTA 5 makes roughly $911 million a year and the above photo was from 2020, one can deduce that GTA 5 has made nearly $7 billion thus far.

It's an impressive number, especially since GTA 5 was free on the Epic Games Store for a short while in 2020.

How much does GTA 5 earn daily?

According to a study from NetBet, GTA 5 earns approximately $2.5 million a day. They get their data from "Nielsen Super Data for the financial years of 19 and 20." There are only 12 games that apparently make more money than GTA 5 based on available data. Those games are:

Honor of Kings Peacekeeper Elite Roblox Free Fire Pokemon Go Call of Duty Modern Warfare (its order is displayed in the wrong spot on the website) Fortnite League of Legends Candy Crush Saga Dungeon Fighter Online AFK Arena FIFA 2020

GTA 5 still does excruciatingly well for a game that's old and isn't a mobile game. All of the games that make more money than GTA 5 are legendary games in their own right, often being on par with GTA 5's fame in some parts of the world.

It's near the top for the best-selling video game of all time. However, its monetization practices aren't as exploitable as the games above it on this list.

What has made GTA 5 so successful?

Rockstar Games has a reputation for making legendary games. It eventually got to the point where so many gamers were hyped to play GTA 5 for the first time, and the game didn't disappoint most fans or critics.

It's a universally acclaimed title based on Metacritic reviews. The single-player and multiplayer aspects of the game offer hundreds to thousands of hours for players to enjoy.

Even if a player doesn't enjoy the game, they are still aware of its presence. GTA 5 hasn't left the public consciousness for gamers yet, and it's still relevant in 2021. It will be getting a new port on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, making the game even more relevant.

That's not even mentioning any future updates to GTA Online, which will still earn more money for Rockstar Games (even if they become separate titles in the future).

