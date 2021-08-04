GTA 5 has sold over 150 million copies according to the Take-Two Q1 2022 earnings call

There was a lot of interesting info shared in the recent Take-Two Interactive Q1 2022 earnings call, especially when it comes to GTA 5.

Although some GTA fans despise seeing GTA 5 ported ad nauseam throughout the generations, the game continues to be Rockstar's cash cow. Take-Two states that it performed well thanks to GTA Online, GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online, and Borderlands 3. Now for the relevant quote:

"Sales of Grand Theft Auto V were significantly above our expectations once again, and the title has now sold in more than 150 million units."

Take-Two Q1 2022 earnings call suggests that GTA 5 has sold over 150 million copies

Take-Two shares some interesting insight on GTA 5 and GTA Online's success (Image via ZacCoxTv)

GTA 5's continued success is the reason why it's been the main GTA game for almost a decade now. But it isn't just GTA 5 that's doing well for Rockstar Games and Take-Two. The company also pointed out how successful GTA Online has been performing in the Q1 2022 earnings call.

Take-Two makes the claim that GTA Online has a massive playerbase. It explained how the recent Los Santos Tuner update helped boost the game's numbers. The interesting part is when it compares the statistics to the first quarter of 2020.

According to Take-Two, GTA Online's audience grew by 72%, with 77% more new players, and better "consumer spending." Needless to say, GTA Online has exceeded all expectations for its Q1 performance.

GTA 5 and GTA Online

GTA Online is massively profitable (Image via Rockstar Games)

The vast majority of GTA topics covered in Take-Two's Q1 2022 earnings call relate to GTA Online. However, there is a little more TA 5 info. It's nothing new, but players were reminded that the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA 5 and GTA Online (by itself) will arrive at the Gen 9 consoles on November 11, 2021.

Take-Two talks about their excellent performance being attributed to "Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online and Borderlands 3."

However, the order is interesting. It's not in alphabetical order, which would seem to indicate that GTA Online is listed first in terms of significance, followed by GTA 5. This was later confirmed in the Q1 2022 earnings call where it was stated:

"Our outperformance was primarily driven by Grand Theft Online as well as the addition of Nordeus."

The company later stated that it continues to expect GTA Online and GTA 5 to be large contributors to their net bookings.

GTA 5's future

Fans will likely see GTA 5 continue to sell well (Image via Rockstar Games)

Michael Ng of Goldman Sachs asked about the success of GTA 5 and GTA Online, and Strauss Zelnick (the CEO of Take-Two) responded with:

"Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online have been out now for some eight years, and the performance has consistently been vastly better than our expectations. I have no doubt in continued addition by consumer."

Later on in the Q1 2022 Earnings Call, the Take-Two CEO later stated that GTA 5 demand is "huge." He believes that GTA 5 fans will buy the Expanded and Enhanced versions that will be available on next-gen consoles.

Overall, GTA fans should expect to see more GTA 5 and GTA Online in the future. It's indubitably been a huge success for Rockstar Games and Take-Two in recent years.

