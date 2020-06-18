How much money has GTA 5 made to date?

GTA 5 is third on the list of the highest-selling video games of all time.

It is one of the fastest-selling entertainment properties in a list that also includes movies, music and books.

The GTA franchise has been a huge success for Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games, over the years, have built a strong reputation for putting out AAA releases that are extremely polished and are worth every penny.

The GTA franchise has always been the crown jewel of Rockstar since the 2000s. While the first two games saw moderate success, they weren't exactly setting the world alight. However, both developers and gamers across the globe had seen potential in the GTA franchise.

The release of GTA III subsequently took the franchise to new heights and ushered Rockstar Games into the world of AAA publishing.

GTA III was a massive success for Rockstar Games and fans never seemed to get enough of the large open world and the signature satire of the GTA games. Each release that followed in the franchise was- from then on- extremely well-received by both fans and critics.

GTA San Andreas went on to become the best-selling game on Sony's PlayStation 2 and is considered a cultural landmark in videogames and pop culture.

While the GTA franchise has always been questioned in the media due to its graphic content, violence and controversial scenes (like the torture sequence in GTA 5), the games continue to be massively successful.

GTA 5 was released to much fanfare and anticipation in 2013, and although the PC version did not come out until nearly two years later, it did ultimately see a lot of success at launch.

The game reportedly made $11.21 million in the first 24 hours of its release. Its sales were boosted with the subsequent release of GTA: Online, which at its peak, reportedly raked in nearly upwards of $600,000 for Rockstar Games in micro-transactions alone.

GTA 5 is third on the list of the best-selling video games of all time, only behind Minecraft and Tetris. Reports from Business Insider suggest that Rockstar Games made upwards of $6 billion from GTA 5, selling more than 110 million copies.