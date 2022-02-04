5 things that GTA 6 should improve upon from the past games

There is a lot to wish for when it comes to GTA 6 improving some past features.

Some leaks state that GTA 6 is supposed to be announced this year, which hypes up many gamers. Naturally, this level of excitement often leads to numerous discussions about what fans want and don't want to see in the upcoming game.

One of the most inevitable aspects of GTA 6 is that it will improve a feature established by a past game. Something predictable would be graphics, whereas something more farfetched would be more fluid combat.

Top 5 past features that would be a great addition to GTA 6 after being reworked

5) Customization

The Grand Theft Auto series has made strides throughout the years regarding customization. However, there is always room for improvement. As of right now, there is no single-player Grand Theft Auto game that has a fully-customizable protagonist.

The recent single-player mainline games allow players to customize the protagonists to a great degree, but some features will never change. For example, their name, skin color, gender, and facial structure will always be the same.

GTA Online is the first game to have more immersive customization in the series. Interestingly enough, Saints Row had fully-customizable protagonists in their single-player games, long before the Grand Theft Auto series did.

4) More in-depth usage of the game's map

It would be amazing if GTA 6 gave players a reason to explore the map. By comparison, GTA 5 doesn't have many interiors for the player to visit, and there are large stretches of land that are largely useless.

Past games had more interiors, such as those found in restaurants, so incorporating those into GTA 6 would make the game's world feel more interesting to explore. Not only that, but adding more countryside activities would make the most empty areas have more of a purpose.

3) Realism

One of the most common talking points about the Matrix Awakens tech demo was about GTA 6's potential. This tech demo looked far more realistic than many modern games. The lighting, character models, and textures were all top-notch. Even the best GTA 5 graphics mods were less realistic by comparison.

GTA 4 has pulled the Grand Theft Auto series into a more realistic direction. The next mainline game made several improvements to its graphics department, although it did remove a few attention-to-detail features like more specialized vehicle damage.

There is a ton of potential for GTA 6 to not only be the most realistic game in the series, but also to match the realism seen in other modern AAA titles.

2) Anti-cheat engine for online multiplayer

Anybody who has played GTA Online on PC should know how laughably bad its anti-cheat is. It has inevitably led to rampant abuse of mods to the point that it's not uncommon for a player to run into one modder, leave the lobby, and then run into another modder.

Cheating is a big problem in several online games, but it's far worse in GTA Online than in other games. If GTA 6 were to have an online multiplayer feature, then there should be substantial changes to improve its security and anti-cheat engine.

As of right now, it's cheaters galore. It's obviously not a financial issue for Rockstar Games, either.

1) Combat

The Grand Theft Auto series has often been felt behind the times when it comes to combat. Shooting from behind a cover is nice, but the game's general combat still feels clunky, even with the most recent titles. One of the most notable examples of how bad combat can get can be observed through how melee attacks work.

In the most recent games, it's incredibly boring (and downgraded from GTA 4 in terms of flexibility). It can often lead to mindless button-mashing, as there isn't much strategy when it comes to melee attacks.

Part of the reason why general combat feels sluggish in modern Grand Theft Auto games is because the movement is slow. It would be much more enjoyable if GTA 6's combat mechanics are quicker and more fluid.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

