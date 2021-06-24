Top 5 features GTA 6 should include from previous GTA games

Rockstar hasn't officially announced anything related to GTA 6, yet fans have made up all sorts of expectations from the game.

When it comes to gameplay features, the GTA series reached its peak with GTA San Andreas. Since then, the HD Universe has been slightly disappointing fans with reduced content. GTA 5 tried to bring back a few of these, but not to the extent that most players wanted.

It would be great to see some features from past games being implemented in the next title. Therefore, this article will list some of those features from previous games that many fans would like to see in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer

These features from previous GTA games should be in GTA 6

1) Maintaining muscle and fat

When it comes to comparing features, GTA San Andreas is the gold standard. Players in this game begin with a skinny CJ who may be changed into a muscular body type by training at gyms. But, unfortunately, he can also become obese by consuming a lot of junk food.

This also affected gameplay directly, with a muscular CJ able to inflict more damage than a skinny CJ. In the case of excess fat, CJ can not climb over obstacles and run as much without getting tired.

This would be an excellent feature in GTA 6 for more immersion and realism, especially if the RPG features of GTA San Andreas were also implemented.

2) Player skills/stats progression

Another great feature exclusive to GTA San Andreas was the skill progression for CJ. Players will see increased stats for the types of vehicles/weapons they use more often. This has an impact on physical parameters such as lung capacity and stamina as well.

As a result, GTA San Andreas was more akin to an RPG than any other GTA game in the series. If GTA 6 contained more RPG-like elements than its predecessors, it would be a wonderful addition.

3) Customizable protagonist

A few GTA competitors, like the Saints Row series, have always had a customizable protagonist, like in many RPG games. This feature could be implemented in GTA 6 without significantly affecting the storyline's quality.

Non-linear, immersive storytelling would be a fresh change for the series without being too detrimental to the GTA experience.

4) Gangs and territories

The GTA series has always implemented its gangs and criminal organizations into the game world. Certain regions of the map are populated by members of a certain gang, thereby giving the world a more realistic and lively feel.

GTA San Andreas had gang wars where players could take over territories from rival gangs. In GTA Chinatown Wars, the gang territory system was implemented in a drug-peddling minigame. As a result, players could check which gang areas sold which drugs and even steal their products.

If GTA 6 were to bring back gang warfare and territory control in a meaningful way, it would only boost the game's liveliness.

5) Advanced melee combat

Another unique feature introduced in GTA San Andreas and refined in GTA 4 was the advanced melee combat these games offered. But, surprisingly, with GTA 5, Rockstar opted to step back and simplify the melee system.

GTA San Andreas had different fighting styles, which could be learned from the various gyms in San Andreas. It also had stealth-based melee kills, an impressive feature for a GTA game in 2004. GTA 4's melee combat wasn't as revolutionary as before, but it was still considered a necessary aspect.

If GTA 6 were to choose one feature to bring back from previous games, this should be it.

Edited by Srijan Sen