5 features GTA 6 should take from GTA 1

The GTA series going back to its roots would be a fascinating thing, especially if GTA 6 borrowed some great features from GTA 1.

With GTA 6 still nowhere in sight, many fans have resorted to speculating about what could be in the game. Leaks are rather minimal at the moment, so most fans are just waiting around doing nothing when it comes to GTA 6.

Although it may take years for GTA 6 to even be announced, that hasn't stopped fans from postulating what features should be in the game and what shouldn't be in it. Usually, fans like to think back on more popular and modern titles, but this article will focus on GTA 1 - the game that started it all.

Five features GTA 6 should borrow from GTA 1

#5 - Multiplayer

Fans want GTA 6 to have its own multiplayer mode (Unofficial image via Liner.hu)

To most modern GTA fans' surprise, the original GTA game had multiplayer. Players either used a null modem cable or a regular LAN connection to play with one another in GTA 1.

Many players would appreciate it if GTA 6 had an online mode that isn't as grindy as GTA Online's. Even if it was as grindy as GTA Online, having some online features would be terrific considering the oldest GTA title had a limited form of it back then.

#4 - Flamethrower

The flamethrower, as seen in GTA 1 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Flamethrower is a classic weapon in most GTA games, but has been absent since GTA 4 cut it mid-development. It still hasn't appeared in GTA 5 or GTA Online, which means the once-classic weapon is now just a relic of the past.

Considering how unrealistic several modern GTA Online weapons are, it wouldn't be too unheard of if GTA 6 included the Flamethrower of all things.

#3 - Revisit London

GTA 1's two expansion packs revolved around London (Image via 2H2K)

The London expansion packs were an interesting idea in GTA 1, especially since London has never been revisited since then. Given how important London is culturally, there are a lot of ways GTA 6 could make revisiting the town seem interesting.

Alternatively, having additional expansion packs or DLC would be great.

#2 - Different protagonist options

Customization has been a key feature in most modern GTA games, but players are often stuck with no option in terms of which protagonist they wish to play as. GTA 5 mitigated this a bit by having three protagonists, but it's different from GTA 1.

In GTA 1, the player could select one of many possible protagonists to play as. It doesn't change much given how primitive GTA 1 is as a game, but it would be a fun concept to revisit in the far more technologically advanced GTA 6.

#1 - Liberty City, San Andreas, and Vice City in one game

A pipe dream for many GTA 6 fans (Image via ZacCoxTV)

The idea of having Liberty City, San Andreas, and Vice City as visitable locations in a single game sounds like a dream come true for most GTA fans. Unfortunately, this only happened in GTA 1, which was long before fans loved these locations.

Plus, the 2D universe depicted these locations notably different from their 3D and HD counterparts. It is extremely unlikely that GTA 6 will ever have all three major locations in a single game, but it's a dream many GTA fans will have for years to come.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod