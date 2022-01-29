What fans currently know about GTA 5 and Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition (leaks & official news)

Although there is seldom any official news on GTA 5 and Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition, there are quite a few leaks to discuss.
Many of these leaks came periodically throughout the year, often including some data from GTA Online's latest updates. Whether they come to fruition or not is unknown, but it still shows off some of Rockstar's plans for future content.
Gamers eagerly await more leaks and news on GTA 5 and Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition. This article will cover leaks on:
- Character transfer for GTA Online (including new exclusive clothing)
- Transferring saves for GTA 5's single-player story
- Which vehicles are getting performance upgrades
- Potentially new races
- A new paint job (Chameleon)
What the current leaks reveal about GTA 5 and Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition
This tweet is one of the most recent leaks pertaining to GTA Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition. It simply states that there is apparently data for a clothing category called Gen 9 Exclusive, which contains exclusive clothes for players who transfer their characters to the next-gen versions.
Unfortunately, the clothes' appearance remains unknown at the moment.
The idea of transferring a character from the last-gen consoles to the next-gen ones was leaked even before the new clothes were discovered. Gamers were able to transfer their characters in the past. Back then, it was from the PS3 and Xbox 360 to the PS4 and Xbox One.
This leak also suggests that players can transfer their GTA 5 single-player saves over to their current-gen consoles. It also includes speculation on the Expanded and Enhanced Edition using Red Dead Redemption 2's RAGE engine, which would be an upgrade over what's currently used in GTA 5.
Updates to vehicles in the Expanded and Enhanced Edition
Not too much is known about these new races, but the other part of the top tweet does reveal which vehicles are getting performance improvements:
- Brioso R/A
- Sentinel XS
- Turismo Classic
- Banshee
- Deveste Eight
- Hakuchou Drag
The first Los Santos Newswire post alluded to some vehicles getting an upgrade, so it seems as though it will be these six vehicles.
The above tweet includes some files that talk about an upcoming paint category known as "Chameleon" in the Expanded and Enhanced Edition. Initially, the leaker didn't show off what it looked like in the game. There is a video in the top half, should the reader wish to see it in action (click on the blue bird icon to see it).
The new paint job looks far more impressive in a video format than through a single picture, as the colors "move" based on the camera angle. The data for this paint job already exists in GTA Online's files, but it apparently won't be released until the Expanded and Enhanced Edition is released.
Official news on the GTA 5 and Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition
Many fans wonder why the next-gen GTA 5 and Online ports have next to nothing known about them. The above tweet perfectly encapsulates that thought, as Rockstar Games has barely released any information on what gamers can expect from these ports.
Rockstar Games did state in a Newswire post prior to the Los Santos Tuners update:
"Plus, when GTA Online launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more. These special upgrades will be available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V — stay tuned for more details."
This notorious YouTube video is the main source of official news for players regarding GTA 5's Enhanced and Expanded Edition. Unfortunately, not much new content is shown here, which concerns many gamers (which is partially why it had so many dislikes).
Also ReadArticle Continues below
GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition is scheduled to arrive in March 2022 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no news on a PC update.
Q. Do you like the new Chameleon paint job?
Yes
No