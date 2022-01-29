What fans currently know about GTA 5 and Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition (leaks & official news)

Although there is seldom any official news on GTA 5 and Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition, there are quite a few leaks to discuss.

Many of these leaks came periodically throughout the year, often including some data from GTA Online's latest updates. Whether they come to fruition or not is unknown, but it still shows off some of Rockstar's plans for future content.

Gamers eagerly await more leaks and news on GTA 5 and Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition. This article will cover leaks on:

Character transfer for GTA Online (including new exclusive clothing)

Transferring saves for GTA 5's single-player story

Which vehicles are getting performance upgrades

Potentially new races

A new paint job (Chameleon)

What the current leaks reveal about GTA 5 and Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Featuring exclusive clothing items for transferring characters to E&E.



In addition to #GTAOnline E&E featuring Character Transfer, @WildBrick142 uncovered a new clothing category called Gen 9 Exclusive. Featuring exclusive clothing items for transferring characters to E&E. This may be one of many bonuses Rockstar is planning for Returning Players.

This tweet is one of the most recent leaks pertaining to GTA Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition. It simply states that there is apparently data for a clothing category called Gen 9 Exclusive, which contains exclusive clothes for players who transfer their characters to the next-gen versions.

Unfortunately, the clothes' appearance remains unknown at the moment.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New services tied with Character Transfer have been added for preparation as we approach GTAV E&E release.

This time Rockstar is featuring the ability to transfer SP saves.

#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2

Also, a struct called "CHasCharacterToTransferDecisionPage" seems to imply the enhanced edition will feature character transfer. New structs added with #GTAOnline recent update, found by @alloc8or, suggest that we might see the enhanced edition utilizing RDR2's RAGE version. Update on this and more findings from @alloc8or. New services tied with Character Transfer have been added for preparation as we approach GTAV E&E release. This time Rockstar is featuring the ability to transfer SP saves.

The idea of transferring a character from the last-gen consoles to the next-gen ones was leaked even before the new clothes were discovered. Gamers were able to transfer their characters in the past. Back then, it was from the PS3 and Xbox 360 to the PS4 and Xbox One.

This leak also suggests that players can transfer their GTA 5 single-player saves over to their current-gen consoles. It also includes speculation on the Expanded and Enhanced Edition using Red Dead Redemption 2's RAGE engine, which would be an upgrade over what's currently used in GTA 5.

Updates to vehicles in the Expanded and Enhanced Edition

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Brioso R/A, Sentinel XS, Turismo Classic, Banshee, Deveste Eight, Hakuchou Drag



This suggests multi-class races or new Transform Races for E&E. Tez2 @TezFunz2



Abbreviation for them is HSW. No clue what that could refer to.

There's a new unused vehicle class within Creator mode. Contains 6 vehicles @WildBrick142 found to have new E&E performance upgrades. Brioso R/A, Sentinel XS, Turismo Classic, Banshee, Deveste Eight, Hakuchou Drag. This suggests multi-class races or new Transform Races for E&E. Markers for new Races and Time Trials found within the recent update. Either cut content or planned for E&E. Abbreviation for them is HSW. No clue what that could refer to.

Not too much is known about these new races, but the other part of the top tweet does reveal which vehicles are getting performance improvements:

Brioso R/A

Sentinel XS

Turismo Classic

Banshee

Deveste Eight

Hakuchou Drag

The first Los Santos Newswire post alluded to some vehicles getting an upgrade, so it seems as though it will be these six vehicles.

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142



Today,



So, here's E&E's chameleon paint, using a custom gradient. #GTAOnline twitter.com/WildBrick142/s… WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

& all vehicle shaders were updated to utilize a "ramp" (gradient) texture for it.



Meaning, E&E will be getting a new paint type. #GTAOnline



The new update has added a struct for a brand new LSC paint category; Chameleon. & all vehicle shaders were updated to utilize a "ramp" (gradient) texture for it. Meaning, E&E will be getting a new paint type. The past 3 days I was unsuccessfully trying to get the gradient to work in-game, and eventually wrote it of as completely hardcoded. Today, @_FiveM's @Disquse has explained how it can be easily enabled. So, here's E&E's chameleon paint, using a custom gradient.

The above tweet includes some files that talk about an upcoming paint category known as "Chameleon" in the Expanded and Enhanced Edition. Initially, the leaker didn't show off what it looked like in the game. There is a video in the top half, should the reader wish to see it in action (click on the blue bird icon to see it).

An example from the Tweet's video (Image via WildBrick142)

The new paint job looks far more impressive in a video format than through a single picture, as the colors "move" based on the camera angle. The data for this paint job already exists in GTA Online's files, but it apparently won't be released until the Expanded and Enhanced Edition is released.

Official news on the GTA 5 and Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition

Gaming Detective || #SaveRedDeadOnline @that1detectiv3 Friendly reminder that GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced releases in 2 months and we still have no info on it Friendly reminder that GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced releases in 2 months and we still have no info on it

Many fans wonder why the next-gen GTA 5 and Online ports have next to nothing known about them. The above tweet perfectly encapsulates that thought, as Rockstar Games has barely released any information on what gamers can expect from these ports.

Rockstar Games did state in a Newswire post prior to the Los Santos Tuners update:

"Plus, when GTA Online launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more. These special upgrades will be available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V — stay tuned for more details."

This notorious YouTube video is the main source of official news for players regarding GTA 5's Enhanced and Expanded Edition. Unfortunately, not much new content is shown here, which concerns many gamers (which is partially why it had so many dislikes).

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition is scheduled to arrive in March 2022 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no news on a PC update.

