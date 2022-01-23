What fans should know about the release date for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition is slated to launch in March 2022, although there are rumors of a potential delay.

It is worth mentioning that the game was initially scheduled to launch in the second half of 2021. Predictably, that did not happen, and fans have gotten virtually no news on the game's current development. The only significant things of note are:

Improved graphics for consoles

Faster switch-in transitions between protagonists

Yellow license plates

A standalone GTA Online

No prominent feature has been unveiled thus far. The Enhanced Edition had first-person POV as one of its new features, so fans expect more new features from GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

Expected release date for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition

This notoriously disliked video mentions that GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition will launch in March 2022. No specific date is given, and the video is only about a minute long. So far, it's only been confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There is no mention of a PC port or update in the video.

The video also showcases that GTA Online will arrive in March 2022. Before this video, GTA Online (by itself) was slated to be free for PS5 gamers during the first few months.

However, the date isn't necessarily set in stone. Take a look at one of Rockstar's previous videos.

At the end of this video, gamers could see that it was originally supposed to be on the PS5 at some time in the second half of 2021. The video also looks less impressive than their more recent announcement, although it also doesn't mention anything new for the game.

Possible delay

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ · Eu recebi algumas informações Recentemente referente ao título: Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded And Enhanced.



· O desenvolvimento foi complicado. No momento segue sendo em março, Mas há grandes chances que seja adiado para Abril/Maio.



· Um Artigo R* chegando em breve. · Eu recebi algumas informações Recentemente referente ao título: Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded And Enhanced.· O desenvolvimento foi complicado. No momento segue sendo em março, Mas há grandes chances que seja adiado para Abril/Maio. · Um Artigo R* chegando em breve.

Twitter's translation feature states:

"I received some information recently regarding the title: Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded And Enhanced. The development was complicated. At the moment it is still in March, but there are great chances that it will be postponed to April/May. An R* Article coming soon."

The above tweet has recently been making the headlines in various media. Whether it's true or not is unknown, but it wouldn't be surprising if the game did end up being delayed. GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition has been delayed once already. The lack of news or footage concerns some fans.

Rockstar Games has made no official announcement on any possible delay. The above tweet did mention that a Rockstar article was supposed to come out soon. However, there is nothing on the Newswire regarding the topic since the tweet arrived over a week ago.

