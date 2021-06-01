New leak details possible GTA 6 reveal and enhancements for next-gen GTA 5 version

The next title in the GTA series is one of the most talked-about games in the industry. The internet loves a good rumor, and no other video game is as beset by speculation as GTA 6.

The GTA 5 "Expanded and Enhanced" edition for next-gen consoles has also been a major topic of speculation in the GTA community as leaks continue to surface every now and then.

A recent leak seems to shed light on the next-gen version of GTA 5 and a possible reveal for the next Grand Theft Auto title.

The latest leak claims that the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA 5 will utilize the new iteration of the RAGE engine. Apart from that, it details gameplay and visual overhauls for the next-gen version of GTA 5.

The leak also claims that GTA Online will play a major part in the marketing of the next GTA game.

According to the leak, live events a la Fortnite and Call of Duty will set the stage for a gigantic reveal of the fabled GTA sequel.

Is the latest GTA "leak" credible?

As is the case with most anonymous leaks on the internet, this leak must be taken with a pinch of salt as the source is unverifiable.

Rockstar Games have revealed little to no information about the next-gen version of GTA 5, apart from the release date (November 11th) and a cryptic nod to "new features."

Leading up to the release of the next-gen version, Rockstar Games have also eluded to some "surprises" for the 20th Anniversary of GTA 3 in October. Some of those special surprises will be exclusive to Grand Theft Auto Online.