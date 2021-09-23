Top 5 changes fans are expecting from GTA 5 in the Expanded and Enhanced version

What are the biggest and most exciting changes fans of GTA 5 should be most thrilled about in this new Expanded and Enhanced version? With new information from Rockstar as well as numerous leaked rumors, players are patiently waiting to see what kind of game improvements and new exciting kicks they’ve added to the game.

But what could be the top new enhancements or expansions being added to the GTA 5 Universe? There are too many possibilities and the list is too long, so why not take a look at some of the potential new features.

Five top changes fans can expect in the new GTA 5 version

Though we are not sure exactly how many new and exciting things to expect from the GTA 5 Extended and Enhanced version, here are a few that seem to have some of the biggest fan expectations and reactions.

1) Online and story mode expansions

GTA 5 has given us many updates while we have been playing this incredible game. Fans will remember getting their new hairstyles and tattoos with some updates, while others awaited new Warstock text messages about the newest death-machines in stock.

Fans should be hoping for a great deal more alongside new weapon types and clothing with this new GTA 5 version. We could be looking at anything from more detailed character customization to a more fully-interactive environment.

2) Enhanced graphics

One thing fans will surely expect is some further advances in the graphics in the new GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version.

There is already confirmation of some of the updated and enhanced features to be expected. It's not only new vehicles and weapons, but better AI controlling traffic and NPCs. There is also talk of new animals and changes to the weather and damage effects within the game. Watch out for bears and the lightning!

3) Enhanced and expanded items

With so many new cars coming out in recent months on GTA 5 Online, and sometimes some awesome new weapons and hardware, it’s hard not to think they’ve got something special in the works for the upcoming version in terms of enhancing these particular items.

Surely the fans could do with some new Ammu-Nation stock, as well as seeing some new additions to San Andreas Autos or one of the many clothing stores, salons and tattoo parlors.

4) Quicker loading times

Something that irritates fans worldwide is the sometimes snail-paced loading screens on GTA 5 Online. Undoubtedly these new changes made to the latest version of GTA 5 will improve the player experience.

This could also bring hope of removing the irritating need to log in and out of Story Mode when the server cuts out unexpectedly. Here's to hoping.

5) Surprises from the past?

With the GTA III 20th year anniversary just around the corner, followed closely by the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version in November, you may not be crazy to think we could see some old friends.

Rockstar has confirmed that there will be some “fun surprises” for the 20th Anniversary, hinting towards the online community. What or who might they be planning?

Edited by Rohit Mishra