Will GTA 6 be the biggest GTA title of them all?

Players worldwide are waiting for news about GTA 6, and Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed that the title is in development.

The community has hyped up GTA 6 before the game was even announced, and players are eagerly waiting for the next installment of the GTA series.

Since the release of GTA 5 back in 2013, Rockstar has only released GTA Online and is constantly working on updates for it. Fans have been eagerly waiting for news about the next title, only to be disappointed.

Almost every time GTA 6 is trending on social media, it turns out to be a hoax. There have even been leaks and rumors about GTA 6, which look legitimate and have the community convinced that Rockstar is working on the new title. But it has all been for nought so far.

Why GTA 6 can be the most successful GTA title

When GTA 5 came out, it broke many records. The game featured multiple protagonists and a bunch of interesting missions to play through.

Rockstar was all about making the biggest, baddest, and best game possible when they worked on GTA 5, and there is no doubt that they would do the same for GTA 6. The map in GTA 5 was also the biggest known to any game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and players expect GTA 6 to have a more dynamic map and more.

GTA 5 has been successful, and GTA Online lives on even today. Rockstar Games understands the latter's success and is seemingly using the fact that gamers are occupied playing older titles to secretly work on their upcoming game.

Rockstar is taking its own sweet time with the announcement of GTA 6 because it must be working on a game that redefines the gaming industry.

There is speculation that GTA 6 will have a story mode where players can complete the story mission while playing with their friends online. The fact that GTA 6 might be online gives players more of a reason to love the game, as they can play it with company.

There are rumors that the map of GTA 6 will constantly change with time; new developments and areas will unlock with the change of seasons in the game. Like Fortnite, the newest entry is expected to have events where the map will change, and the buildings will age with time.

Such periodical events have been the reason for the success of Fortnite, and if GTA 6 uses this formula, it is speculated to gain huge success.

The verdict

The massive success of all the previous GTA titles makes fans believe that GTA 6 will only be more successful as more users join the community.

With over 150 million copies sold of GTA 5, making it the second most grossing game of all time, players speculate that GTA 6 will make more noise in the gaming industry and possibly dethrone Minecraft as the most sold game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer