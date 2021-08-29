Top 5 GTA 6 leaks that may or may not be true

Over the years, there have been several rumors about GTA 6. Some came from trustworthy sources, while others were dismissed as hoaxes. There have also been numerous leaks whose credibility has been called into question.

GTA 6 has yet to be officially announced by Rockstar, but most people have accepted its existence at this point. As such, the upcoming GTA title is generating a massive amount of hype. Some trolls have exploited this hype by releasing fake leaks.

Some more trustworthy sources, such as Tom Henderson, have also made claims about the game. However, there are also those leaks that haven't been confirmed as true or denied as false. This article lists a few such leaks for GTA 6, which may or may not be true.

GTA 6: 5 leaks that may turn out to be true

1) Cayo Perico teaser trailer

A few Redditors noticed something strange when the teaser trailer for the Cayo Perico Heist update was released. The coordinates in one of the video's frames lead to a backroad shaped like a VI.

This backroad is an actual location in West Virginia. If this "leak" turns out to be real, it'll be Rockstar's first official teaser for GTA 6.

2) Jorge Consejo CV

Jorge Consejo is a Mexican actor who has been in several telenovelas. According to his leaked CV, he completed a role called "The Mexican" for GTA 6 back in 2018.

On Instagram, he also posted a photograph of himself in motion-capture gear. Many fans believe the photo was taken inside a Rockstar Games studio.

3) Unused gun files in Red Dead Redemption 2

Some fans uncovered modern weapons in the Red Dead Redemption 2 game files. These are the AK47 and L1A1 rifles and a Browning Pistol. Such weapons don't fit in with the game's Wild West setting. However, fans assumed that these could be hints for the next GTA game.

Some fans think Rockstar is putting these guns through their paces with the new RAGE Engine. Many even believe that these indicate an 80s setting for GTA 6.

4) Project Americas

A YouTube video from Inside Gaming was the first big GTA 6 leak. Details regarding a leaked project known as "Project Americas" were shared in this video. The leak became the foundation for two subsequent Reddit leaks by the same name.

According to the video, the upcoming GTA game will be situated in Vice City in the 80s. While most credible sources have since debunked the 80s setting, the Vice City location was accurate.

5) Tom Henderson Leaks

Tom Henderson has been the most reliable source of GTA 6 leaks so far. He is renowned for his accurate information regarding Call of Duty and Battlefield games. However, he himself has stated repeatedly that his leaks may not be that accurate.

He has stated that the next game will be set in the modern era with an evolving map, and it might also have a playable female protagonist. He has also claimed that GTA 6 will include cryptocurrencies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen